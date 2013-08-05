Backend as a Service (Baas) Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2011 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- The growth of mobile technology and services which is driving the cloud computing and SaaS market, has seen a new emerging segment of BaaS (Backend as a Service) solutions, which was not much known till now.



BaaS can be defined as an intermediary between PaaS (Platform as a Service), SaaS (Software as a Service) and IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service). The demand of cloud computing services has brought this segment to the forefront with leading mobile app developers looking for BaaS solutions.



The BaaS segment has within a short span of time evolved into a complete potential market from a small niche vertical market for cloud computing services. The fast growth exhibited by smart phones, which is driving the market for mobile based applications has seen a surge in demand for BaaS solutions, where in application developers are looking for services such as data storage, user profile management and other services required for running mobile apps successfully.



The Backend as a Service (BaaS) market is driven on perceived benefits it provides to its customers. These include – reduction in development time, social media integration, user data storage and management, push notifications, app usage data and analytics, SDK (Software Development Kit), and API (Application Programming Interface), and so on.



The market for Backend as a Service can be broadly categorized based on API, application type verticals, end users, and the geographic regions.

API based segmentation: Java (Android), iPhone OS / Objective – C (iOS), HTML5, Ruby, Node.js, REST (Representational State Transfer)

Application based vertical segmentation: Enterprise applications, Entertainment applications, Mobile applications

End user based segmentation: SMEs, Enterprises, Small offices

Computing Platform based segmentation: Web, Tablet, Mobile

Geography based segmentation: North America, Europe, Latin America, RoW



Some of the key market players in this industry are Kinvey, Parse, Stackmob, Appcelerator (Cocoafish), CloudyRec, CodeCloud.io, Apple's iCloud, Zipline Games, and many more. Even the giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Rackspace, are venturing into the market with new features and comprehensive solutions.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure



Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



