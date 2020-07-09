Backflow Preventers Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Backflow Preventers: Increasing Concerns Regarding Drinking Water Quality



A backflow prevention device helps avoid undesirable reversal of the flow of a source of contamination into a potable water system. Backflow preventers find important application in protecting a drinking water network against any risk of pollution due to possible backflow of contaminated fluid. Increasing concerns regarding the health and liability risks related to contaminated drinking water is estimated to be the key factor driving the growth of the global backflow preventers market during the forecast period.



OVERVIEW



Backflow Preventers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029



A recent market study published by FMI "Backflow Preventers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029" offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the Backflow Preventers market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



BACKFLOW PREVENTERS MARKET TAXONOMY



The global Backflow Preventers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach in front of the reader.



By Product Type



Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker

Pressure Vacuum Breaker

Double Check Valve Assembly

Reduced Pressure Zone



By Material Type



Stainless Steel

Plastic

Ductile Iron

Bronze

Other Materials



By End-Use



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Sprinkler & Irrigation

Water & Wastewater

Chemical Processing



By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



WHAT'S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report commences with the executive summary of the Backflow Preventers market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the Backflow Preventers market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the Backflow Preventers market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Backflow Preventers market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the Backflow Preventers market report. The section also includes the key success factors pertaining to the global market



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market development or product innovations.



Chapter 04 – Global Backflow Preventers Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Backflow Preventers market between the forecast periods of 2014-2029 is highlights in this section. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical Backflow Preventers market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).



Chapter 05 – Global Backflow Preventers Market Pricing Analysis



This section highlights the average price Backflow Preventers on the basis of product type in the different region across the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analysed in this section.



Chapter 06 – Global Backflow Preventers Market Demand (Volume in Units) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029



This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Backflow Preventers market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029 is highlights in this section.



Chapter 07 – Market Background



This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Backflow Preventers market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the Backflow Preventers market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the Backflow Preventers market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the Backflow Preventers market. Furthermore, the section also includes an overview for key forecast factors considered in the market as well as the global value chain overview.



Chapter 08 – Global Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029, By Product Type



Based on product type, the Global Backflow Preventers market is segmented into four types of Backflow Preventers, Atmospheric Vacuum Breaker, Pressure Vacuum Breaker, Double Check Valve Assembly and Reduced Pressure Zone. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Backflow Preventers market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.



Chapter 09 – Global Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029, By Material Type



This chapter provides details about the Backflow Preventers market on the basis of material type, and has been classified into Stainless Steel, Plastic, Ductile Iron, Bronze, Other Materials. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on material type.



Chapter 10 – Global Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029, By End User



This chapter provides details about the Backflow Preventers market on the basis of end user, and has been classified into Residential, Commercial and Industrial Segment. Industrial segment is further sub segmented into Sprinkler & Irrigation, Water & Wastewater and Chemical Processing. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on end user.



Chapter 11 – Global Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029, By Region



This chapter explains how the Backflow Preventers market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 12 – North America Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Backflow Preventers market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the product types and end users and countries in North America.



Chapter 13 – Latin America Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029



Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Backflow Preventers market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Backflow Preventers market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America.



Chapter 14 – Europe Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029



Important growth prospects of the Backflow Preventers market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, BENELUX, Russia and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 – South Asia Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029



India, ASEAN are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia Backflow Preventers market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Backflow Preventers market during the period 2019-2029.



Chapter 16 –East Asia Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029



This chapter highlights the growth of the Backflow Preventers market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Backflow Preventers market in East Asia.



Chapter 17 – Oceania Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029



In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania Backflow Preventers market.



Chapter 18 – Middle East & Africa Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029



This chapter provides information about how the Backflow Preventers market will grow in the major countries in the Middle East & Africa region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey and the rest of Middle East & Africa, during the forecast period 2019 - 2029.



Chapter 18 – Emerging Countries Backflow Preventers Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast, 2019 - 2029



This chapter provides information about how the Backflow Preventers market will grow in the emerging countries in the global, such as China, India and Australia, during the forecast period 2019 - 2029.



Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Backflow Preventers market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the Backflow Preventers market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Watts Water Technologies Company, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Zurn Industries LLC, TALIS Management Holding GmbH, EnviroFALK GmbH, Conbraco Industries Inc. Caleffi S.p.a. Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG Gebr Kemper UK & Ireland Ltd, Beulco Gmbh & Co. Kg, and W.W. Grainger, Inc among others.



Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Backflow Preventers report.



Chapter 22 – Research Methodology



This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Backflow Preventers market.