Backlinks Machine Gains Attention for Giving Businesses True Search Engine Optimization Control

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Google’s algorithms give added weight to sites that are referenced elsewhere on the internet. If individuals, blogs, or other websites in the same field link to a website as their source of information, this creates a perception of authority and authenticity within the online sphere, which Google interprets as an indicator of the company’s importance. Backlinks Machine has received a lot of attention lately from businesses who want to improve their search engine rankings. They work to manually develop back links on behalf of individuals and businesses to increase their authority and increase their Google search rankings.



The site is newly launched to offer one way link building services, meaning no reciprocal links are necessary. Among the services offered are guest blog posts, niche blog posts, social bookmarking, press releases, link wheels and pyramids, and a great many more.



In laymen’s terms, this wide variety of approaches allows a business to rapidly raise its profile both within the specialized sphere it operates in and the wider social web as a whole. To celebrate the launch, the site comes replete with special offers for those who subscribe to their regular newsletter, and comes with a host of features including social media integration, live chat box for potential clients to speak to a customer support specialist, and a special ‘service of the day’ feature box listing discounted rates for decisive buyers.



A spokesperson for the website explained, “We offer an effective link building service because we understand what Google needs. Other companies may use automated software to churn out thousands of backlinks, but we work hard to promote our clients’ businesses in real terms across readily established reputable sources. We also understand that social media is of growing importance and that establishing a genuine following on pages like Facebook and Pinterest directly convert to rankings improvements and thereby sales.”



According to a spokesperson the site gives customers as little or as much control as they want over their backlinks campaigns:



“What is unique about our service is that we allow the customer ultimate flexibility. If the client wants a full hands off service were we design the backlinks campaign we can do that. If the client has a specific backlink they require they can select those types of links only. It’s this control that has made us popular with both novice and expert link builders.”



About Backlinks Machine

Backlinks Machine is a new Search Engine Optimization link building site launching to offer SEO services and link building packages to help members of the public, small and large businesses rank higher in search engine results. They take the smart approach to boost rankings and build links 100% manually, with a strong emphasis on utilizing social signals and new media engagement. For more information please visit: http://backlinksmachine.net/