BacklinksFans.com Announces Facebook Page Creation Services for Effective Online Reputation Management

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The social media sites are emerging as the best source for a business to draw the attention of their targeted customers. Among all social media networks, Facebook is often considered as the strongest and the biggest network, and a bold presence on Facebook means an immense online popularity and enhanced business opportunities. Now, BacklinksFans.com offers their facebook create page services to all businesses willing to have a powerful and convincing social media profile to create a buzz and help build an online reputation.



A social media site is often considered as a place where a business can interact with their customers, can make some announcements, can promote new products and also can offer discounts and goodies to help build a relationship with the customers. A leading internet marketing expert of the company reveals, "Social media sites bring you closer to your customers. We can design Facebook profile and conceptualize Facebook campaigns to make sure your customers never go to your competitors."



BacklinksFans.com not just creates Facebook pages but they carry out lots of promotional activities to draw the attention of the targeted audience. They offer various Facebook likes and fan packages so that they can quickly turn a Facebook page into the most liked facebook page . Their buy Facebook Fans/Likes packages start at just $15 and can be the best way to increase online popularity on Facebook.



The website maintains that the popularity of a Facebook profile is determined by its fan following and the number of "Likes" it has. While increasing fan-following in an organic manner requires lots of time and efforts, one may rely on BacklinksFans.com's Facebook Fans/Likes packages to enhance their overall visibility on the social media network.



According to the internet marketers of the company, most of the Facebook users would like to check the Facebook like statuses at first, before checking the comprehensive details of a business and clicking on the linked pages. This is the reason why they stress upon buying Facebook Likes to make a Facebook profile page more impressive. One can buy Facebook Fans and Likes from them and can check their packages by visiting their website http://www.backlinksfans.com/



About BacklinksFans.com

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Email: webmaster@backlinksfans.com

Website: http://www.backlinksfans.com/

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