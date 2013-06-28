BacklinksFans.com Continues Special Season Rate for Customers Seeking Facebook Likes

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Social media marketing has been proven time and time again to have a tremendous impact on a website’s traffic and help boost its ranking in Google’s current algorithm.



This is the reason why internet marketers are aiming to get more Facebook likes towards their fanpages, which in turn, will convert to targeted traffic to their main money site.



However, with so many fan pages created every day, it’s getting more difficult for marketers to generate natural likes and fans; hence, buying fans and Facebook likes is now an accepted practice, to give a new fan page the initial boost it needs.



BacklinksFans.com, a popular social media marketing website, provides this type of unique service for those who need to amp up their social media presence.



Internet marketers and companies can buy Facebook likes cheap through their website and for a limited time, take advantage of their special season rate where they offer 10,000 Facebook likes only $65; an unbelievable low rate that anyone who is using social media to generate traffic, particularly Facebook, should avail.



Their customers can also buy Facebook fans cheap at the same low cost rate, available only on their special season offer. Getting the boost a website needs coming from social media has never been this simple and affordable.



The website also offers a variety of reasonably priced social media backlinks such as Twitter followers, Instagram fans and likes, Google +1 votes, Youtube views, likes and comments, Digg votes, Pinterest likes and follows and much more.



Their website’s FAQ page answers client concerns about legitimacy and explains in detail other factors, helping their customers make a more knowledgeable decision regarding their social media marketing plan.



For more information about their special season rate where one can buy Facebook likes at an inexpensive rate of 10,000 likes or fans for only $65, visit the website today at www.backlinksfans.com or contact their representative directly for inquires.



About BacklinksFans.com

A popular social media marketing website that offers a unique service where internet marketers and companies can buy Facebook likes at a very affordable rate. Their special season rate offers 10,000 Facebook likes for only $65. They also provide Pinterest and Twitter followers, Google +1 votes and Instagram likes and many more.



Media Contact:

webmaster@backlinksfans.com

San Mateo, California, USA

www.backlinksfans.com