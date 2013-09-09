BacklinksFans.com Introduces New Buy Followers Instagram Packages to Help Meet Client's Changing Requirements for Online Promotions

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Instagram is a popular photo-sharing application that millions of users access through their mobile devices. In January 2013, Instagram has incorporated a few changes in their terms and use and the privacy policy, which could have significant impact on users and their online promotional initiatives using the Instagram application. Now, BacklinksFans.com introduces their new Buy Followers Instagram Packages, keeping in concern all relevant changes made by Instagram and assures their clients of the best advantages that they can achieve through this popular photo-sharing site.



According to BacklinksFans.com, the newly incorporated changes may deter users from sharing their photos for the commercial use. It may now become very challenging to sponsor content on the Instagram site for the marketing purposes. However, BacklinksFans.com offers opportunities to buy Instagram followers for cheap and also allows their clients to advertise and promote their businesses without experiencing any bottleneck. The spokesperson for the site BacklinksFans.com reveals, “The commercial use of the Instagram platform may become challenging in the future, as one needs to provide an informed consent to the Instagram site in order to carry out a business promotion. However, we have the solution and our Instagram likes and fans package starts at just $15.5.”



However, the spokesperson maintains that still for many businesses, Instagram is a convincing way to approach their customers and despite such policy changes they want to use the platform for their marketing and promotional purposes. For many, Instagram likes are as helpful as getting likes on Facebook . This is the reason why BacklinksFans.com has introduced such cheap Instagram fans and likes packages that are highly effective and at the same time are fully compliant to the recent policy changes.



Thus, the site BacklinksFans.com helps clients to deliver their interesting content to their respective target audience and enjoy the online reputation that they deserve. The site makes sure that the recent policy change by Instagram won’t have any negative impact on the marketing initiatives of the clients. To learn more about their cheap Instagram packages, one may visit their website http://www.backlinksfans.com/



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