Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market Will Reach USD 174 Million by 2027

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2022 -- According to the new research report, the "Backscatter X-ray Devices Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Handheld and Non-handheld), Application (Customs and Border Protection, Law Enforcement, Airport/Aviation, Military and Defense) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Backscatter X-Ray Devices Market was valued at USD 132 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 174 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027. The key factors driving the growth of the backscatter X-ray devices market include increase in number of terrorist attacks and illegal immigration, increasing deployment of security solutions at public gathering spaces, rise in smuggling of narcotics, and reduction in passenger waiting time.



Non-handheld segment to account for the largest share of backscatter X-ray devices market during the forecast period



On the basis of type, the backscatter X-ray devices market has been segmented into handheld and non-handheld. The handheld segment of the backscatter X-ray devices market is projected to witness a higher growth rate than the non-handheld segment owing to the increasing acceptance of handheld devices globally due to low-price and portability.



Customs and border protection application to account for the largest share of backscatter X-ray devices market during the forecast period



On the basis of application, the backscatter X-ray devices market has been segmented into customs & border protection, law enforcement, airport/aviation, military & defense, and others. The customs & border protection segment is projected to account for the largest size of the backscatter X-ray devices market from 2022 to 2027. The fast and effective features of backscatter X-ray devices in scanning people, baggage, and vehicles are fueling their demand in the customs and border protection application segment.



APAC to account for the largest growth of backscatter X-ray devices market during the forecast period



Among all regions, APAC is expected to register the highest growth in the backscatter X-ray devices market during the forecast period. The market in APAC has been classified into China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The market in APAC is mainly dominated by China and Japan as the majority of players have their presence in these countries. In the recent times, several countries in APAC have experienced terrorist attacks, such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and others, which has compelled the governments in these countries to upgrade their security measures by investing a significant amount in developing and installing advance and multi-technology security systems. Thus, the backscatter X-ray devices market is expected to grow at the highest rate in APAC region. There is a huge threat of terrorist attacks, and civil unrest/community riots in countries such as India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Philippines. To curb terrorism, governments in various nations have laid down multiple policies and have adopted advanced security measures for homeland security, and at airports and seaports. Moreover, many public events and gatherings that are likely to take place in APAC countries will boost the demand for backscatter X-ray devices market in APAC.



Some of the key companies operating in the market are Rapiscan Systems (US), Nuctech Company Limited (China), Viken Detection (US), LAURUS Systems, Inc. (US), Scanna MSC Ltd. (UK), Autoclear LLC (US), and Tek8, Inc. (US).



