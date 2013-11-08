Backtest and Automate Bitcoin Bot Trading on MtGox, BTC-E and BitStamp with Industry Grade Bitcoin Trading Platform Cryptotrader.org

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- http://Cryptotrader.org is the first algorithmic trading platform for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the world. The service allows traders to backtest and automate their Bitcoin trading strategies on MtGox, BTC-e and BitStamp, via a flexible built-in scripting language based on CoffeeScript. For the trader's convenience these trading strategies can be fully automated by utilizing trading robots running on their scalable VPS cloud. Users without programming skills can still use the platform to backtest Bitcoin trading strategies and implement these with Cryptotrader's automated Bitcoin trading bot solutions.



In the last month the Bitcoin to USD exchange rate has shot up to its highest level since April – currently trading for over $200 USD on Bitcoin exchanges worldwide. In January 2013 the Bitcoin market cap was under one quarter of a billion USD. Now, in November 2013, the market cap is over two and a half billion USD. The value of a Bitcoin, which dictates the market cap, has grown over ten-fold over this period; from just $13 in January 2013 to over $200 today. Bitcoin has vastly outperformed all traditional investment vehicles on the market today worldwide. Concurrent with this rapid rate of Bitcoin adoption and price growth, the Bitcoin network itself has seen a quadrupling of its raw hashing power in just the last two months: from 1000 Thash/s to over 4000 Thash/s as of this moment. The exponential growth of the Bitcoin market cap, exchange value and the hashing power of the network, illustrates a profitable technological phenomenon which is exploding in popularity and value worldwide.



With the rapid rise of Bitcoin and the currency's volatility many traders are seeking to capitalize on these fluctuations in Bitcoin price. When applied to the Bitcoin market automated trading systems are powerful tools for trading Bitcoin automatically on large Bitcoin exchanges such as BTC-e, BitStamp and MtGox. Automated Bitcoin trading systems enable traders to set specific rules for opening and closing trades; once these have been programmed into the trading bot and are in place the trades can be automatically executed via a computer. In this way traders can “set and forget” a Bitcoin trading strategy; they do not need to be online constantly making trades as the programmed robot will make the Bitcoin trades for them.



Backtesting Bitcoin trading algorithms – applying trading strategies retrospectively to historical market data – is a powerful tool for the professional Bitcoin trader to assess the profitability of different Bitcoin trading strategies before applying them to the live market. Harnessing automated Bitcoin trading and having the ability to backtest different Bitcoin trading strategies are essential to the success of professional Bitcoin traders.



http://Cryptotrader.org is an algorithmic trading platform that allows Bitcoin traders to both backtest and automate their Bitcoin trading strategies via a flexible built-in scripting language based on Coffeescript. In other words, anyone with minimal programming skills can backtest their Bitcoin trading ideas on historical MtGox, BitStamp and BTC-e market data. The scripting engine API includes integration of TA lib and Underscore JS. Users without any programming skills can still run any trading algorithm of their choice to trade Bitcoin at Mtgox, BTC-e or Bitstamp.



http://Cryptotrader.org provides a cloud solution that allows anyone, with no programming skills, to run trading bitcoin bots on a secure VPS cloud with one easy click. The professional Bitcoin trading tools available at http://Cryptotrader.org have been designed to be as easy to use as possible. Bitcoin traders simply register an account at http://Cryptotrader.org and then upgrade their account to enable automated trading. Users who do not wish to code in their own trading strategy can simply go to the link to open the backtest tool. Backtest settings can be configured easily using the form at the top. Once the simulation is finished, users receive a log showing how the strategy performed on historical market data at MtGox. After the user is satisfied with the results of an algorithm from running the backtesting, they can then begin live trading with the algorithm immediately by clicking the “trade” button. The Bitcoin trading bot can be further configured – then the user simply presses “start” to begin trading.



With its professional grade backtesting and automatic Bitcoin trading tools, http://Cryptotrader.org brings industry grade financial instruments to Bitcoin traders worldwide. Cryptotrader contributes greatly to the liquidity of the global Bitcoin ecosystem overall, and enables professional Bitcoin traders to easily and profitably speculate on this digital currency which is exploding in popularity worldwide.



For more information please go to: http://Cryptotrader.org



Media contact:

Alex Chizh

info@cryptotrader.org