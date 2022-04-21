Backup-as-a-Service Market to See Booming Growth : Commvault, Symantec, Google

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2022 -- According to AMA, the market for Backup-as-a-service is expected to register a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period to 2026. Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Backup-as-a-service Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Backup-as-a-service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Commvault [United States], Dell EMC [United States], IBM [United States], Symantec Corporation [United States], Amazon Web Services, Inc [United States], Acronis International Gmbh [Switzerland], Asigra Inc [Canada], Cisco Systems, Inc [United States], Fujitsu Ltd. [Japan], Google [United States].



Scope of the Report of Backup-as-a-service

Backup-as-a-service (BaaS) is an approach in which enterprises keep back up of their data to a private, public or hybrid cloud managed by the service provider. The purpose of online backup is to protect the information from getting lost and prevent it from hacking or any other technical problem. Growing cyber threat fueled by stringent government regulations are bolstering the demand of backup as a service.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Small Business, Medium-sized Business, Large Business, Others), Deployment Type (On-premise, On-cloud (Public)



Market Trends:

Increasing Use of IoT Application

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud



Opportunities:

Growing Adoption in Small and Medium Industries

Rising Big Data in Bank, Finance and Insurance Services



Market Drivers:

Exponential Growth in Volume of Data

Growing Threat of Cyber-attack

Integration of Back Service with Cloud



Roadblocks:

Privacy and Security Concern

Lack of Technical Expertise

High Cost of On-premise Storage



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Backup-as-a-service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Backup-as-a-service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Backup-as-a-service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Backup-as-a-service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Backup-as-a-service Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Backup-as-a-service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Backup-as-a-service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



