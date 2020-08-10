Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Backup-as-a-service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Backup-as-a-service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Backup-as-a-service Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



"Global Backup-as-a-service Market is expected to Reach CAGR of 26.60% till 2027. The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 on Backup-as-a-service Market"



Commvault [United States], Dell EMC [United States], IBM [United States], Symantec Corporation [United States], Amazon Web Services, Inc [United States], Acronis International Gmbh [Switzerland], Asigra Inc [Canada], Cisco Systems, Inc [United States], Fujitsu Ltd. [Japan], Google [United States]



Backup-as-a-service (BaaS) is an approach in which enterprises keep back up of their data to a private, public or hybrid cloud managed by the service provider. The purpose of online backup is to protect the information from getting lost and prevent it from hacking or any other technical problem. Growing cyber threat fueled by stringent government regulations are bolstering the demand of backup as a service.



Study by Application (Small Business, Medium-sized Business, Large Business, Others), Deployment Type (On-premise, On-cloud (Public)



Market Drivers

- Exponential Growth in Volume of Data

- Growing Threat of Cyber-attack

- Integration of Back Service with Cloud



Market Trend

- Increasing Use of IoT Application

- Growing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud



Market Challenges

- Chance of Failure During Implementation

- Complexity in Bandwidth Limitation

- Cross-platform Backup Issues



Market Restraints:

- Privacy and Security Concern

- Lack of Technical Expertise

- High Cost of On-premise Storage



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Adoption in Small and Medium Industries

- Rising Big Data in Bank, Finance and Insurance Services



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Backup-as-a-service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Backup-as-a-service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Backup-as-a-service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Backup-as-a-service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Backup-as-a-service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Backup-as-a-service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Backup-as-a-service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Backup-as-a-service Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



