Backup iPhone Effortless with Updated iPhone Transfer Software - Leawo iTransfer v1.5.0.412

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2013 -- Leawo Software, a professional solution provider focuses on the data transfer and recovery solutions of iPhone, iPad and iPod, updated the Leawo iTransfer to version 1.5.0.412 and improved the backup function of this software. Users are able to backup iPhone, iPad and iPod to computer without the synchronization of iTunes.



Leawo Software recently made a statement that Leawo iTransfer, a product used for iPhone data transfer, iPad data transfer and iPod data transfer has been updated and now is more helpful for the iPhone backup issues. Leawo iTransfer is an easy-to-use and multifunctional iPhone transfer tool. This software can be used for transferring files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. Leawo iTransfer supports up to 8 kinds of files to transfer, including apps, music, movies, TV shows, books, ringtones, photos and Camera Roll, and users are able to transfer those files without synchronization of iTunes.



As a multifunctional iPhone transfer tool, Leawo iTransfer also provides functions like making the iOS devices as flash drives; managing playlists of iOS devices and iTunes; getting recommendations of hot apps, music, movies and books. But among all the functions, the iPhone backup function of Leawo iTransfer is definitely the most important one.



The backup function of Leawo iTransfer is different from the function of iTunes. iTunes can back up most of the files from iPhone, but it makes the backups as a whole part. And Apple makes a disclaimer that the backup of purchased music is not available in all countries and the backup of TV shows only occurs in United States. That to say: 1. if users only lose a few files in their iPhone, they’ll have to restore the whole libraries with iTunes; 2. Users are only able to back up part of the media files with iTunes. Leawo iTransfer v1.5.0.412 can back up each library of iPhone without limits. No matter where the files are got from, as long as the files are in iPhone, users are allowed to user Leawo iTransfer to back up iPhone without iTunes. Users only need few clicks to finish the iPhone backup process, and the files in iPhone won’t be synced or erased at all.



Leawo iTransfer can be regarded as an iTunes companion, which means it needs iTunes installed on computer to make it work. After all, Apple doesn’t authorize any other third-party software to get access to the iOS devices. Leawo iTransfer aims at providing more convenience for the users to backup iPhone or transfer files, and it is helpful in our daily lives.



Links:

Product Page: http://www.leawo.org/itransfer/

Company Page: http://www.leawo.org



About Leawo iTransfer

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.