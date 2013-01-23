Backupify Gains National Media Attention

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Today, millions of people use Google apps to manage their everyday business. From free email services like Gmail to cloud storage over Google Drive, Google apps seem to become a more important part of our lives every day.



But many people haven’t stopped to think what would happen if their Google apps data were to suddenly disappear. Google apps data could be wiped for many different reasons. The user could forget their password or accidentally delete an important file, for example. In other cases, malicious individuals wish to do harm upon a company or person.



That’s why Google backup services are becoming increasingly popular. And when it comes to Google apps backup services, two companies are leading the way. Those two companies are Backupify and Spanning, each of which aim to impress customers with affordable and reliable Google app backup services.



Every day, thousands of people search for the difference between Backupify vs Spanning online. And major publications like BusinessInsider.com are starting to take note. In an article entitled, “How to Backup Your Computer”, BusinessInsider.com chose Backupify. In other words, it looks like Backupify won at least one battle in the struggle between Backupify versus Spanning.



A spokesperson for Backupify weighed in on BusinessInsider.com’s decision and why Backupify is so important:



“We were thrilled to be chosen by BusinessInsider.com as one of the world’s safest and easiest ways to backup personal data. With more and more people depending on Google apps and services every day, businesses and consumers are starting to realize how important data backup can be.”



Backupify seeks to win over consumers with a number of useful tools, including dashboard notifications for easy centralized management as well as CloudSight Search, which allows domain administrators to instantly locate any item stored on any of the cloud storage servers.



In the battle between Backupify vs Spanning, Backupify is also one of the few services that can back up some of the world’s most popular websites and accounts. In addition to backing up Google Apps, Backupify will also backup Facebook, Twitter, Flickr accounts, and more. Since many businesses and consumers depend on social media every day, Backupify promises that backing up online accounts is an easy and effective way to.



The Backupify spokesperson acknowledged that Google’s services and apps are incredibly stable. Downtime is rare for the world’s largest search engine, but that doesn’t mean consumers should completely ignore the risks of leaving personal data online:



“Google does a very good job of protecting its data and safeguarding its apps, but its security can be lax in some areas. It doesn’t protect against accidental or malicious deletion, for example, which means businesses and consumers can place themselves at a substantial amount of risk.”



About Backupify

Backupify is a leading online backup solution for Google Apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Contacts. Backupify aims to make backing up any type of cloud storage information as easy as possible for consumers. For more information, please visit: http://www.businessinsider.com/how-to-backup-your-computer-2011-4?op=1