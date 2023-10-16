Backyard Putting Greens Are Tailored by Back Nine Greens, Specialists in Custom Recreational Spaces & Commercial Artificial Grass Installation

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2023 -- Back Nine Greens are experts in designing and installing artificial grass, including backyard putting greens, luxury golf greens including chipping greens and golf courses, miniature golf courses, commercial grass for landscaping high-traffic areas around an apartment building or daycare facility, durable turf for playgrounds, outdoor courts for sports fans, artificial lawns, and even a partial yard makeover that could include artificial turf for dog run space. Their high-quality products and design principles also dovetail well with unique projects like a rooftop patio area with synthetic turf, or a contemporary design of artificial grass accents across a pool deck, balcony, or roof garden. With no constraints like requiring a certain amount of sunlight or regular access to irrigation, artificial grass can be laid until canopies or playground shades as well as the more conventional locations such as lawns and communal areas.



For homeowners who want to keep the look and feel of their mature landscaped yard, artificial grass can be integrated into an existing space, retaining features such as ponds, waterfalls, mature trees, and rockeries. The synthetic turf is both durable and resistant to UV rays, ensuring the vibrant green appearance on the day of installation remains true as the years pass by.



Backyard golf greens are the ultimate in customized recreational space for some golf lovers, from keen beginners all the way through to competitive golfers on the circuit. The artificial grass from Back Nine Greens has been engineered to perform consistently, with the added bonus of being low-maintenance which means more time can be spent putting and less time mowing, weeding, trimming, edging, treating, and irrigating.



Speaking about the clientele at Back Nine Greens, a representative states: "Since 1997, we have been crafting and installing tailor-made greens and backyard paradises for everyone from the average homeowner to the celebrities of the world, elite athletes, VIPs, and other notable clients. We imbue all of our builds with that same joy and exhilaration of walking onto a beautiful green golf course for the first time. That motivation has us continually pouring passion into our work. We have a great love and appreciation for the short game, the long game, and everything in between. So you will sense the Back Nine Greens' values and intent in each and every luxury golf green design we create."



Throughout the planning phase and all the way through to project completion, technology is leveraged to optimize each step, from drone images, through to graphic renderings to help visualize the finished landscape and computer-aided design and drafting. Lead designers and installation experts collaborate to see the project through to successful delivery and that final 'reveal'.



With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



