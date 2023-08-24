Backyard Putting Greens & Outdoor Putting Green Turf Are Decorative and Low-Maintenance, Incorporating Home Putting Greens Into a Unique Golf-Inspired Space

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2023 -- As the seasons change through the year, there can be different challenges when maintaining a backyard recreational space which includes putting greens, chipping greens, or golf greens. Summer brings a challenge with irrigation, particularly in areas that are prone to drought, as well as weeds, rapidly growing grass, and perhaps unwanted guests in the form of insects. With an inevitable investment in natural grass in time to mow, weed, irrigate, trim the edges, clear up debris, and possibly treat the grass, homeowners across the US are exploring creating their backyard golfing paradise from artificial turf. Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of backyard putting greens with outdoor putting green turf, look to create tailored and unique backyard putting greens that enhance the look of the property as well as being low-maintenance. Designed and tested to be durable and resistant to UV rays and heavy foot traffic, the artificial turf putting greens retain their vibrant color and are ready to play as soon as the golfer steps up to the tee. Eco-friendly and low-maintenance, practicing the short game of golf in the comfort of the backyard and just steps from the door helps players of all levels hone their skills and build confidence for the next visit to their local golf course, whether that is a friendly get-together for fun at the weekend, or a tournament on the competition circuit. Research and development by Back Nine Greens as well as a collaboration with Stockton Golf has led to a premium artificial grass product that has been engineered and crafted to deliver in terms of consistency, performance, and durability. Paired with the expert design skills and attention to detail that sees a seamless collaboration between the client and the design team, all functional aspects of the proposed project take into consideration the drainage of the greens, the integration with existing landscape features to be retained, the skill level of the golfer, the speed of the green, placement of rough cuts, as well as the number and placement of hazards on the green or course.



For homeowners looking for an all-in-one solution where a putting green is a part of the yard, artificial grass can be installed alongside a putting green so the entire backyard area looks cohesive and pristine. Ultra-realistic and made from the highest quality materials, the artificial grass from Back Nine Greens with its plant-based polypropylene components is resistant to weeds and fungi, with the low maintenance being particularly attractive to homeowners who want a 'lock-and-leave' lifestyle where they can arrange to be away from home for a day or several weeks and not have to worry about lawn maintenance no matter how long their trip is. Without the need to mow, trim or weed the lawn, curb appeal remains high consistently and the yard always looks in prime condition. When the artificial grass area is also for pets, the artificial grass for dogs installed by Back Nine Greens has durable pet turf with an inbuilt mechanism to detoxify the lawn, with zero need to hose down the artificial turf. Pet and dog turf is commonly installed in areas such as backyards in residential homes, dog runs at the side of a home, dog parks adjacent to apartment buildings, commercial doggy daycare and boarding establishments, or dog parks next to pet-friendly hotels or rental properties.



About Back Nine Greens



With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



