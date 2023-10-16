Backyard Putting Greens & Outdoor Putting Green Turf Are Low-Maintenance, with Home Putting Greens and Recreational Spaces Customizable for All Skill Levels

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2023 -- Back Nine Greens are headquartered in Palm Desert, California, they are premier designers and installers of backyard putting greens with outdoor putting green turf, in addition to specializing in all types of synthetic lawn applications including commercial artificial grass which is often installed in high-traffic communal areas, artificial grass for bocce ball courts, turf for playgrounds and sports fields, partial or complete lawn makeovers, and artificial turf for dog run areas. One of the advantages of installing artificial grass is the drive to be more environmentally friendly. With some areas prone to drought, perhaps with limits on the amount of water that can be used or days of the week that are restricted for irrigation, artificial grass does not require the high maintenance entailed with setting up, tuning, and then repairing and sustaining an irrigation system that would be necessary to keep traditional live turf healthy and green. Synthetic turf remains green year-round with no irrigation. Water always has to be a consideration when planning a project to install artificial turf, although the design requirement is more about nature's downpours than man-made irrigation. Rainfall and snow across some parts of the United States can sometimes be heavy, so drainage is one of the important factors to be considered when drafting the initial design for the space to be landscaped. Another environmentally friendly factor when weighing the potential benefits of artificial grass is the absence of pesticides to deter insects and fertilizers to encourage the growth of natural grass. When they are applied to traditional sod lawns, there is inevitably a run-off into the environment, and there is also a cost in terms of purchasing the chemicals and the time taken to apply them. Artificial grass is not an attractive home for insects and bugs, therefore there is no need to treat the synthetic turf once it is installed. Some people are known to be sensitive to grass-based allergens, these are also removed when the grass is replaced with synthetic grass.



There are some areas of a golf course or putting green that gets more foot traffic than others, around the tee for instance. It is common to see damage to the grass in that area, just as the grass leading onto an enclosure or into a park can get worn down and discolored even when the remainder of the natural grass looks to be healthy. When thinking about an example on a sports field, it could be the analogy of the bases on a baseball court compared to the outfield. It may also be the case that a recent rain shower has left a natural grass surface so waterlogged that it would be dangerous to play on it, or the grass may sustain too much damage if it were to be played on in that state. This is another major advantage of artificial grass, in that it is designed to withstand areas of high foot traffic and drain quickly whilst retaining its pristine appearance. With enhanced durability to stand up to wear and tear, specialty artificial grass like Back Nine Green's athletic turf has extra padding for softer landings, offering joint support to those on the pitch or field. For those who do like to skid on the grass and dive for footballs, there will be no staining on the clothes or club uniforms. More time can be spent playing, golfing, or entertaining without the preparation time required with mowing, weeding, strimming, treating and irrigating the grass.



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens, artificial turf putting greens, and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



Contact Details:



Headquarters: 75061 Mediterranean Avenue, Palm Desert, CA

Phone: 1-800-583-6619

Online: https://backninegreens.com/

Call (760) 345 8008 for a free consultation

Email: info@backninegreens.com