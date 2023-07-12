Backyard Putting Greens & Outdoor Putting Green Turf Maximize the Function of a Tailored Landscape Incorporating Home Putting Greens Into a Unique Golf-Inspired Space

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2023 -- Golf enthusiasts often look forward to the end of their work week to be able to visit a nearby golf course to enjoy time with friends, challenge themselves to beat prior scorecards, or relax and unwind as they enjoy their favorite hobby. Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of backyard putting greens with outdoor putting green turf, look to create unique and inspiring landscape designs just steps from the home so golf is accessible at any time. The backyard putting greens are tailored to the space available, integrating existing features or creating new ones. Artificial turf putting greens are low-maintenance and consistent year-round. Drainage is always an important consideration when designing the recreational space, with slopes and uneven ground making the holes more challenging as well as helping channel excess water away. Existing water features like a pond can be built into the design to act as an extra hazard on the mini course. Customizing the design is a process that includes a detailed interview with the homeowner to understand the style of golf and skill level, as well as the preferences for the speed of the greens, the fringe, and the rough cuts. With thousands of completed projects, the team at Back Nine Greens knows how to interpret the wish list and vision of the client and collaborate to develop tailored plans, integrating the artificial grass with the existing landscaping. One of the benefits of switching to artificial turf is the time and money saved on the upkeep of the synthetic turf when compared to a conventional lawn. Typical maintenance tasks many homeowners take on routinely with a traditional lawn include weeding, strimming, edging the lawns, seeding, irrigating the lawn, and the maintenance of the irrigation system, fertilizing, and mowing. Switching to synthetic turf is an environmentally friendly way to conserve water, which is a prime concern for some states which are prone to droughts.



Practicing the short game of golf in the privacy of a backyard is fun for all ages, with the backyard putting greens sure to be a firm favorite with family and friends too. There is a gallery of putting greens on the website for inspiration and many more images on the Back Nine Greens social media posts. Clients can choose to replicate an existing project they see that looks like a good fit for their backyard, or create something totally new from scratch. It is also possible to mix and match ideas from the gallery and integrate them in one new project. For homeowners who have a larger space to transform, golf courses, chipping greens, and driving ranges can be designed in addition to putting greens. Luxury golf greens allow the long game to be practiced in addition to the short game, with golf enthusiasts being able to improve their technique on the greens which have been designed to look, feel, and play like exceptional greens on the professional circuit. The Back Nine Greens' state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques and attention to detail ensure that the installation will be a striking enhancement to the property that will last year after year. The high-quality artificial grass is designed to withstand intensive use and exposure to sunshine, with the colors remaining consistent and ultra-realistic.



With their passion for the game of golf clear in every new project, a representative from Back Nine Greens explains: "At Back Nine Greens, we pride ourselves on crafting and installing some of the best artificial grass putting greens in the United States. Our luxurious putting greens are specially designed and tailored to each of our clients, including their vision, desires, landscape, and more. In doing so, we not only meet but exceed expectations with our high-end golf builds, which all feature our gorgeous, fully optimized artificial golf grass. Golf is one of the greatest games a person can play. Each course and hole presents a player with new challenges. And no matter how many times you return to conquer your favorite hole, the elements will conspire to challenge and delight you."



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



Contact Details:



Headquarters: 75061 Mediterranean Avenue, Palm Desert, CA

Phone: 1-800-583-6619

Online: https://backninegreens.com/

Call (760) 345 8008 for a free consultation

Email: info@backninegreens.com