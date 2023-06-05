Backyard Putting Greens & Outdoor Putting Green Turf Maximize the Function of a Tailored Landscape Incorporating Home Putting Greens Into an Innovative Design

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2023 -- Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of backyard putting greens with outdoor putting green turf look to tailor each and every project to make the most of a unique space, no matter the size. Getting creative with the design can offer a multitude of possibilities, which is why the planning phase is so important. Understanding the vision of the homeowner looking to create backyard putting greens on their property is the first step. Collaboration is key, and with so many projects completed for golf enthusiasts of all skill levels, the team can help advise how to maximize the available space to create the perfect blend of greens, rough cuts, and hazards. Artificial turf putting greens are a popular choice for those looking for a low-maintenance surface that offers consistency over time. They are also an environmentally friendly choice in areas that are prone to drought conditions. The artisan designers at Back Nine Greens understand that a firm, true green which drains perfectly is an important factor for players at all skill levels, from a beginner who is looking to enjoy some downtime at the weekend to a competitor who would like to train just steps from their own back door, preparing for the next competition by paying attention to their short game whenever time permits. Another advantage of artificial grass is the consistency throughout the year, with none of the hassles and unpredictability that comes with weeds, frequent mowing, and adjusting a sprinkler system to cope with short-term weather events. Backyard putting greens can be integrated into an existing landscape with boulders or ponds becoming new challenges and decorative additions to the project. Blending seamlessly with the existing elements of the yard that the client chooses to retain, the golfing portion of the backyard can lead to a natural lawn or another area of artificial turf which could be used as artificial grass for dogs, or a bocce ball court. For patios or rooftops that have a wide expanse of concrete like a pool deck, a rooftop, or a terrace, artificial grass can be introduced to break up the monotony of a concrete slab, instantly transforming a cold and boring backdrop into an inviting and relaxing space. The artificial roof, deck, and patio turf from Back Nine Greens have a shock-absorbant and plush, luxurious feel, which has the added bonus of being fire-resistant, perfect for an area where there may be candles or a nearby outdoor fire pit. Whether the space is a personal retreat or a place to entertain, adding the pop of color and soft texture of artificial turf takes an ordinary space into the realms of extraordinary and truly unique. For areas of high traffic such as the entry to a rooftop terrace which is an entertaining space for a business, artificial turf does not show the signs of wear and tear that a natural lawn would inevitably suffer from over time. Artificial grass can be installed over the entire area, or just a portion. Spreading right to the edge of the area at a balcony or a poolside, lines are clean and precise, popular with those who prefer a minimalist and contemporary design style. Without the need to mow or maintain the artificial turf, patio furniture like tables, chairs, ottomans, and accessories can be left in situ without the need to maintain the grass or worry about discoloration if the grass does not receive enough sunlight or water.



With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



