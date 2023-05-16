Backyard Putting Greens, Sport Field Turf Installation, Artificial Grass for Dogs, Synthetic Golf Greens, & Commercial Artificial Grass Are Showcased by Back Nine Greens

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of backyard putting greens with artificial turf, have launched new content on their website to showcase the possibilities and wide range of options that can be considered to transform any unique space into a welcoming retreat. From a small space adjacent to a driveway to a larger backyard with slopes and water features, each project is tailored to the landscape and the wishes of the homeowner. It may be that a backyard putting green is the ultimate place to relax after a hard day at work, with one of the advantages of artificial turf being that so little maintenance is required. When it is time to switch off, just a few steps outside the door, it's time to unwind and de-stress. For others, it can be the ultimate opportunity to up the stakes and challenge friends, family, and neighbors alike to a mini gold tournament, maybe not relaxing, but just as enjoyable. With options around where to place the holes and how many hazard features to add to the green, the challenge can be as easy or as difficult as the day dictates. When starting a project to add a putting green to the backyard, the whole of the yard need not be in scope, with perhaps a small area reserved for a putting green which then nestles next to the rest of the landscaping or natural lawn. Either way, the portion of the backyard which is covered with artificial turf will require only minimal maintenance, with none of the worries of weeding and mowing. Back Nine Greens have completed thousands of projects over many styles of property, building the expertise to recommend a choice of options that the homeowner can select from. The first step in any consultation is listening to the vision, as it could be that the next project that Back Nine Greens undertakes will be totally unique. Artificial turf putting greens and high-end golf builds all feature fully optimized artificial golf grass which is designed to help golf lovers improve their short game at home so they are ready for the next course they visit. Understanding the nuances of the area and the climate of the region helps to refine the plan for logistics over time including drainage and the capacity to walk outside to find a putting green ready and waiting, day or night. Illumination around the putting green and patio area can extend the time available to practice as well as the time to entertain family and friends. Mirroring elements of existing landscaping features and extending the illumination or footpaths between the backyard putting greens and the remainder of the garden area can create a seamless outdoor living space which could include a lawn, water features, putting greens, a pickleball court, a basketball hoop, a driveway through the property, and so much more. Where mature trees are a favorite asset on the property, the artificial turf and recreational areas can be planned to fit around them, maximizing the beauty of the property as upgrades are incorporated.



With seasonal fluctuations in temperature and a strong focus on being environmentally responsible, there are also benefits in landscaping with a surface that promotes the conservation of water, as well as automatically reducing the levels of grass allergens and the likelihood of a pest problem. For landlords who rent out their property, there is the added benefit of knowing that the exterior of the home will always be pristine even when the tenants are not able to spend sufficient time maintaining the backyard area.



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



