Backyard Putting Greens & Synthetic Putting Green Turf Are Creatively Tailored by Back Nine Greens, Specialists in Residential & Commercial Artificial Grass Installation

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2023 -- For golf enthusiasts of all ages and all skill levels, the idea of a putting green or golf green just seconds from the house sounds like a dream come true. Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of backyard putting greens with artificial turf have completed over 10,00 projects where homeowners and business owners have transformed their outdoor space into a recreational golfing area or installed artificial grass as a part of their landscaping. There are many practical considerations when thinking of installing a backyard golf green, and so the design of the project is a collaboration that combines the vision of the client with the years of experience the team at Back Nine Greens has, making the most of any unique space in terms of form and function. Space can be seen as the first limitation or opportunity, although sometimes being constrained by a smaller space to work in is a great way to get creative with the placement of hazards and holes. Where there are existing landscaping features that are to be preserved, they can be integrated into the design. Safety and minimizing accidents are also high on the list to consider. It is obviously better to not direct golf balls towards windows, cars, or a neighbor's garden if the stroke is a drive rather than a chip or a putt. One way to minimize risk when allowing children to play on the golf course is to use plastic clubs designed for youngsters with foam balls or lightweight balls which are less likely to cause damage if they are inadvertently hit with more power than intended. For golfers with very little experience, it is common to hit the ground instead of the ball, an additional advantage of having artificial turf as the surface is that it is less likely to be damaged when compared to real grass, where golf divots are commonplace. The artificial turf used by Back Nine Greens is engineered to remain pristine even when there are areas of high foot traffic and when exposed to bright sunshine.



Digging deeper into who will likely be using the putting green and what time of day they will be able to play can also help plan the direction of the greens and placement of the tee boxes so that, for instance, holes can be played towards the setting sun in the evening. Environmentally friendly, the synthetic turf requires very little maintenance year-round. One of the main differences when compared to a natural grass surface is irrigation. Keeping natural grass supplied with enough water to appear consistently green and healthy can be a challenge across many states, especially those areas which are prone to drought, where water conservation is always a goal. Water does play a part in the planning process for the design of a project, as rainfall or snowfall should always be drained efficiently and speedily. Effective drainage will mean that the backyard golf greens or putting greens are ready for use soon after a rainshower, or when the snow melts. On a larger scale, Back Nine Greens have also designed and installed entire golf courses, driving ranges, luxury golf greens, and mini-golf courses. Speaking about the dedication that is evident at Back Nine Greens, a representative explained: "Our team of experts not only provides you with design options that will meet your expectations but also options that exceed them. This type of dedication to our clients has resulted in Back Nine Greens establishing a team of elites that are committed to continue honing our craft. Our focus has enabled us to infuse our designs with features that preemptively meet the needs of our clients. At the end of the design phase, our design engineers will have a personally tailored masterpiece of unrivaled putting green luxury."



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



Headquarters: 75061 Mediterranean Avenue, Palm Desert, CA

Phone: 1-800-583-6619

Online: https://backninegreens.com/

Call (760) 345 8008 for a free consultation

Email: info@backninegreens.com