Backyard Putting Greens with Synthetic Putting Green Turf Are Designed by Back Nine Greens, Experts in Residential & Commercial Artificial Grass Installation

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2023 -- Golf enthusiasts across the United States are able to enjoy the game of golf in the comfort and privacy of their own backyard when working with Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of backyard putting greens with artificial turf. With celebrity endorsements and over ten thousand completed projects, the design team understands how to blend the client's vision with their unique space perfectly. With multiple options and almost countless variations in possible designs, there are many reasons homeowners opt to install a putting green or even a more expansive golf green if there is space available. One of the major advantages when installing artificial turf is the reduced maintenance required for upkeep. With long-lasting and durable synthetic turf always looking pristine, there is zero need to seed, mow, edge, fertilize, weed, or irrigate. Areas of high use do not discolor or wear as the artificial grass is designed to be high-quality, durable, and consistent. Withstanding intense use and exposure to the sun's UV rays, the grass can also be installed across a lawn or integrated as a decorative element on a patio or rooftop garden. Sure to improve the home's curb appeal, the artificial grass looks vibrant year-round and is realistic in appearance. For locations that suffer from drought, the switch away from traditional turf can help conserve water, as well as negate the need to constantly monitor and adjust any irrigation system and repair any damage to lines or sprinkler heads. When there are conditions very different from a drought, like localized flooding and heavy downpours, artificial grass does not suffer from fungi growth and drainage is always a prime consideration in the design of every project, so the lawn or backyard golf green will drain efficiently and quickly. The plant-based polypropylene components of the artificial lawn are robust and resistant to prolonged heat waves and extended cold snaps.



Traditional lawns are often treated with chemicals to keep them healthy and safe to be around, by switching to an artificial lawn there is no need to apply fertilizers, insecticides, and herbicides that may eventually be pollutants in local resources. The carbon footprint of the homeowner is further reduced if leaf blowers, strimmers, lawnmowers, and edgers are no longer used. For those who hire a company to come to their home in order to maintain the lawn currently, their consumption of gas on the drives to and from the property would also be negated.



The reduced maintenance is an attractive factor for owners of apartment complexes or rental properties, as there is no longer a dependence on the renters to actively maintain an area that they do not own, and no need to bring in a company to perform regular maintenance. On the contrary, the artificial turf acts as an attractive landscaping feature, demonstrating respect for sustainability and water conservation whilst being respectful to all current and future tenants by potentially cutting property maintenance costs. As the grass is not natural, there are also likely to be fewer pests and allergens, and communal outdoor patio furniture can be put onto the artificial turf, whereas this would be detrimental to a natural lawn.



Backyard golf greens and putting greens are popular with all ages and the specifications of the artificial turf have been refined to ensure the quality of the playing experience matches some of the finest golf courses, including those on the competition circuit. Speaking about the relationship Back Nine Greens has with Stockton Golf, a representative from the company states: "Back Nine Greens is proud to be in partnership with Stockton Golf. Our success in creating premier artificial golf grass not only comes from our own research and development but also from PGA legend, Dave Stockton. Back Nine Greens are in partnership with Stockton Golf, which includes Dave Stockton and his son. With his help, we have engineered artificial grass for golf that is unrivaled. Dave Stockton is an 11-time winner on the PGA TOUR, 14 times on the Champions TOUR, and a Ryder Cup Captain. He is well known as one of the preeminent short-game gurus."



With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



