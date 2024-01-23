Backyard Putting Greens with Synthetic Putting Green Turf Are Tailored by Back Nine Greens, Experts in Backyard Golf Greens, Residential & Commercial Artificial Grass

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2024 -- Backyard putting greens offer the opportunity to play outside and practice even when there is only limited time. Without a drive to the local golf course or driving range, a home putting green is just steps away, perfect for a lunch break, a sunny morning of relaxation, or a friendly challenge with friends at the weekend. A golf green or synthetic turf putting green made from high-quality artificial grass has several advantages, perhaps the most obvious being the low maintenance required to keep the area pristine and attractive. The time saved in not having to mow the lawn, trim the edges, weed the grass, apply products like fertilizers, and manage an irrigation system, could be used instead to perfect the putts on the green. Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of all types of residential and commercial artificial grass customize and tailor each project to best suit the vision of the client and the unique space being transformed. Homeowners who want to keep particular elements of their existing landscaping can integrate them into the design, and new features like rockeries or a water feature can be introduced. Earthmovers can be brought in to add a gradient to the course which could serve a dual purpose of increasing the difficulty of the hole while aiding in drainage following a rain shower.



Irrespective of the weather conditions, the synthetic turf will look bright and well-maintained at all times, with the eco-friendly grass being a popular choice for homeowners who live in an area where drought can be an issue. Back Nine Greens interviews clients about their original ideas for the project, their playing style, and their skill level in the game of golf and then leverages their extensive expertise to craft a design. From day one of the project through to the final reveal and first swing of the golf club, communication is clear and progress is carefully monitored and reported.



Artificial grass can border the backyard putting green areas to extend the luxurious finish throughout a pool deck or patio area, with no need to worry about covering the grass with shade or patio furniture as there will be no damage. Artificial turf is durable and designed to withstand heavy traffic, and areas that may be compromised on a traditional course by heavy foot traffic will be unaffected. Synthetic turf can potentially help safeguard areas with its fire-resistant properties. As a representative from Back Nine Greens explains: "Beyond atmospheric enhancement, one of the most significant benefits of installing artificial turf on your deck, rooftop, or patio is fire protection. Sadly, electrical issues, unsupervised candles, and even small kitchen fires can lead to much more dramatic blazes that can potentially engulf homes and businesses. Fortunately, you can help protect your home or business with artificial roof, deck, and patio turf from Back Nine Greens. This protection is due to the same fibers and backing that give our synthetic turf its shock-absorbent plush feel because they are also fire-resistant. So, in the unfortunate event of a fire, these top-grade materials can help defend different areas of your home and business from potential damage."



A free consultation for any residential or commercial artificial grass project can be easily arranged through the website or by contacting Back Nine Greens.



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens has been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens, artificial turf putting greens, and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



Contact Details:



Headquarters: 75061 Mediterranean Avenue, Palm Desert, CA

Phone: 1-800-583-6619

Online: https://backninegreens.com/

Call (760) 345 8008 for a free consultation

Email: info@backninegreens.com