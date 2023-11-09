Backyard Putting Greens with Synthetic Putting Green Turf Are Tailored by Back Nine Greens, Specialists in Home Putting Greens & Commercial Artificial Grass Installation

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- When looking to integrate recreational space into a backyard, there are many choices. For some homeowners with young children, they may want a generic area that can suit multiple sports, like a level rectangular section of artificial turf that can be used to practice football, soccer, badminton, lawn tennis, or baseball. Temporary goals and nets can be introduced for a multi-purpose outdoor space. Artificial grass has the advantage of being low-maintenance and well-drained, maximizing the time spent having fun and minimizing the time spent mowing, weeding, trimming, fertilizing, seeding, and irrigating. For some homeowners, all hobbies and sports are not created equal, and their clear favorite is golf. Whereas a tennis court or badminton court are predictable in size and shape with regulations around the height of the net and the areas inside the court, there are no rules when designing backyard putting greens for the landscaped portion of the home's exterior. Part of the challenge and the great opportunity in every project is to take the existing space, incorporate as much or as little as the homeowner would like to retain, and then create an entirely new dedicated space for the favorite hobby. Artificial grass can follow the natural slopes of a yard, or a gradient can be added. Hazards can be few and far between, or strategically placed to present a challenge for even an experienced golfer. In a game where practice and persistence lead to increased confidence and muscle memory, every opportunity to hone golfing skills is a chance to not only have fun but also to see continual improvement and refinement in technique. Back Nine Greens has completed thousands of projects, transforming one unique space at a time into luxury backyards for golfers and homeowners looking for a more general makeover of their space. The high-quality synthetic turf they use looks appealing and pristine year-round, and can potentially add to the resale value of the home. Artificial grass is a popular choice, particularly in areas that are prone to drought, where there is an increased vigilance around how much water is being used. In addition to not having to irrigate the artificial grass, there is also no need to apply chemicals that could run off into the environment. These could include fertilizers or pesticides which are commonly applied to traditional grass lawns.



In addition to being a quiet retreat and a private space to practice, a home putting green can also bring together family and friends for a light-hearted game, young children can play with plastic clubs and beginners need not worry about damaging the putting green by forming divots, as the artificial grass is durable and hard-wearing. The grass is engineered to withstand heavy traffic, looking, and more importantly, performing, just as reliably after heavy use as every other day.



For homeowners looking for a simple lawn makeover without a customized golf course or dedicated court, like artificial turf for dog run areas or sections of artificial turf, they can be installed over the entire area or a part of the garden. Mature trees and existing landscape features can be retained. For artificial grass projects of any size, a consultation with Back Nine Greens is a good place to start. They collaborate on the design and see the project through to the final 'grand reveal'.



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens has been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



Contact Details:



Headquarters: 75061 Mediterranean Avenue, Palm Desert, CA

Phone: 1-800-583-6619

Online: https://backninegreens.com/

Call (760) 345 8008 for a free consultation

Email: info@backninegreens.com