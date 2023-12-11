Backyard Putting Greens with Synthetic Putting Green Turf Are Tailored by Back Nine Greens, Specialists in Home Putting Greens, Residential & Commercial Artificial Grass

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- A mature landscaped yard can be a source of great pride and joy to homeowners who enjoy looking at and spending time in their outdoor space. Maintaining the yard throughout the seasons carries a time commitment as well as a financial commitment, with many of the tasks centered around the appearance and condition of the lawn. Artificial turf is an alternative when looking to keep the curb appeal of the property whilst significantly reducing the time required to maintain a pristine-looking lawn. Effectively creating more recreational time to spend in the yard, synthetic grass can be installed across an entire backyard area, or a portion of it. It can surround some existing landscape features such as rockeries, mature trees, or water features, and for a yard that has none of those features or hardscaping already, they can be built in parallel with the project. A court area for games such as bocce ball, artificial turf for dog run areas, decorative accents on a patio or deck, and complete artificial turf lawns can transform a mundane space into a relaxing and inviting retreat. For golf enthusiasts, from beginners to professionals, the installation of a chipping green, putting green, or multiple golf greens where space allows is the perfect match where a customized recreational space is mere steps from the door. Sometimes it can be difficult to dedicate time to the game, especially when reaching the golf course or putting green involves a car journey each way. One of the advantages of creating a tailored golf green on a property is being able to spend more time playing and less time traveling, with the ability to squeeze in a ten-minute practice session if that is all that the day's schedule permits. Being outdoors as well as engaging in such a fun sport helps destress the player as well as honing their skills. Every space is unique, and collaborating with the homeowner to understand their vision and craft an inspirational design is a key step for Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of artificial grass and synthetic turf across the US. Headquartered in Southern California, a representative from Back Nine Greens explained the company's approach to craftsmanship which is an integral part of the operations: "Every member of our team is a highly-trained specialist — from our master craftsmen to our lead designers. That's where we begin when we draft your synthetic landscape. Our master craftsmen know these are the key elements that, when combined with your personal vision, can create that prized yet familiar recreational masterpiece — the one you and your loved ones will enjoy day in and day out. When you give us the green light to craft your project, you get our undivided attention. We focus entirely on you — on your hopes and ideas. What do you want to see and feel when you step onto your green? Once you've shared your vision, we'll set out to efficiently build your dream design to perfection."



Backyard putting greens can be designed with varying hazard levels and can be integrated with existing landscaping features. One important aspect when designing a home putting green to consider is the drainage, with a gradient or slope integration contributing to a quick and efficient drainage of rainfall to follow a storm. With thousands of completed projects, the team at Back Nine Greens consistently seeks to effectively shape the earth to maximize function and beauty.



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens has been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



