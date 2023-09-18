Backyard Putting Greens with Synthetic Putting Green Turf, Residential Synthetic Turf & Commercial Artificial Grass Installation by Back Nine Greens

Palm Desert, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2023 -- Back Nine Greens, premier designers and installers of backyard putting greens with artificial turf help homeowners create a playful element within their landscaped yard. For mature yards where there are trees, rockeries, and water features, these can be integrated into the design of a newly imagined space like a putting green, a golf green with a fairway where space allows, or a chipping green. Environmentally friendly, the artificial grass is low maintenance and always vibrant in color. By negating the time spent to mow the lawn, take out weeds, fertilize, strim the edges, and manage an irrigation system, more time can be spent enjoying the tailored project, whilst simultaneously reducing the volume of water needed to keep the space looking green. This can be an important consideration, especially in areas that are prone to drought, where water budgets can be introduced. In business since 1997, the team at Back Nine Greens is dedicated to collaborating on every aspect of a customized project from the first consultation to the first putt. Working to make the most of each unique space, there are considerations to weigh such as elevation and slope of the ground, visibility from outside the property, how the resale value of the home may be affected, how the golf green may flow around other areas of the yard such as a built-in kitchen, a patio, or a swimming pool. With a great appreciation for golf's short game, long game, and everything in between, designing and then installing a truly one-of-a-kind recreational space goes high-tech at Back Nine Greens by using tools that give unrivaled insights into the scope and the possibilities. From graphic renderings to drone footage and GPS work, the team is able to plan large-scale earthwork and grading as well as routinely assimilate cutting-edge computer technology to optimize the transformation of the space. Drainage is always a primary consideration, with effective drainage underpinning the ongoing safety and availability throughout the year. Free consultations can be scheduled through the website or by contacting the Back Nine Greens team. With so many variables, it may be that a homeowner or business owner has an end vision in mind with no idea of the steps required to reach that end state, that is where the team at Back Nine Greens can fill in the blanks and offer creative suggestions to enhance or supplement the initial vision.



Artificial turf can provide an optimized surface for other recreational activities in addition, such as bocce ball. Bocce ball courts made from artificial grass can be integrated into a backyard design or added to a communal recreational area outside a community center, hotel, event venue, workplace, or business park. Sand and some other traditional court materials can encourage a high bounce in the ball and a bumpy roll along the court, whereas synthetic turf is not only durable and low-maintenance, it naturally dampens the bounce of a ball on the bocce ball court and the balls roll smoothly with no need to prepare the surface before each game. Exposure to sunlight and the wear and tear expected in certain high-traffic zones of the court is not a problem with the high-quality turf installed by Back Nine Greens, so the project will continue to look vibrant and pristine for years into the future. For regions across the US that are prone to drought and can get intense heat throughout the summer months, installing an artificial turf bocce ball court is a way to get the 'look and feel' of grass while shielding it from the sun and heat by installing a shade above the court.



With many other applications such as Artificial turf for dog run spaces, playground turf, rooftop patio decorations, and decorative artificial lawns, the possibilities are endless. With meticulous attention to detail and the ability to customize all designs, the team of master installers at Back Nine Greens take pride in transforming even the most drought-damaged lawns and neglected spaces into breathtaking landscapes.



About Back Nine Greens

With over 20 years of industry experience and over 10,000 completed projects, Back Nine Greens have been designing and installing tailor-made greens and artificial turf since 1997. Maximizing the function and beauty of a unique space begins with a client's vision and evolves through the design and installation into a unique backyard, patio, rooftop, sports field, bocce court, or playground. Commercial artificial grass can be installed to transform drought-damaged lawns into low-maintenance landscaping, with the reassurance that the color will not fade as the commercial turf is UV-resistant. Back Nine Greens designs and installs backyard putting greens and artificial grass nationwide, with headquarters in California. From a small project installing artificial grass for dogs to a larger-scale sport field turf installation, the team at Back Nine Greens is passionate about their craftsmanship and delighting clients with spectacular green spaces and landscaping. For avid golfers, no matter their experience, artificial golf greens with synthetic putting green turf can become an integral part of a sports-themed recreational backyard retreat, a place to unwind and relax for a few hours, sharpen up skills prior to the next tournament, or savor some quality time with family and friends on your unique backyard golf green.



