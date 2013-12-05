Backyard Soaps and More Announce New Products for Holiday Season and New Year's Events

Fort Gratiot, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- During the holiday season, shoppers all over the country will be searching for the perfect holiday gift. There is no other gift that presents more cheer for a person than the creative soap and candle solutions offered by Backyard Soaps and More. The company that produces hand-made, customized pampering products for customers throughout the United States is pleased to announce new products for holiday season and New Year’s events.



This holiday season, Backyard Soaps and More introduces a new line of martini candles that are sure to bring a splash to any New Year’s event taking place at the end of 2013. After celebrating the beginning of a brand new year, customers who purchase the martini candle is that they get to keep the martini glass for further celebration throughout the year.



To honor the holiday season, Backyard Soaps and More also introduces snowflake soaps. These soaps can be used as for winter fun. After a day full of sledding and playing out in the snow, children can get clean by using the freshly-scented holiday snowflake soaps. The company also offers a First Snow pillar candle for customers who wish to honor the first snow of the holiday season.



Customers can celebrate in style, and smell good doing so, by using the Pomegranate Cranberry line of soaps, candles and body care products. This fabulous scent has become one of the most popular among customers of Backyard Soaps and More. There are many options on how to use the scented products. Customers can use scented candles to smell up their home, use the body wash to have a relaxing shower or ensure their hands smell fresh throughout the day by using the scented soap. People who want to be put into a good mood throughout the entire holiday season can purchase these items at Backyard Soaps and More today.



About Backyard Soaps and More

Backyard Soaps and More is a company that is dedicated to producing handmade, pampering products that will put a smile on every customers face. The women-owned company specializes in producing glycerin soap and bath products. Since 2001 customers throughout Michigan and other parts of the United States have enjoyed their products. All products including hand soaps and body washes are made in the United States. Homegrown soap products have never had people feel so good. The company is located at 215 Huron Ave, Port Huron, Michigan.



For more information, please visit http://backyardsoaps.com/.