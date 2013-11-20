Backyard Soaps and More Announces Sports Fan Collection for Holiday Season

Fort Gratiot, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Customers looking for fun and fabulous gifts for the holiday season should consider Backyard Soaps and More for perfect “add on” gifts that put a smile on one's face and can turn a bad day into a great one instantly. This fall and holiday season, Backyard Soaps and More is offering a Sports Fan Collection that will knock the socks off of any sport-lover or athlete around the nation.



The active collection includes football, basketball and baseball soaps, which are perfect for the sports aficionado. In addition they will be offering the hockey puck, soccer ball and golf ball soaps, which will satisfy the sports lover. Adding the flair of fun, the company created holiday flip flop soaps for the seasonal traveler and of course a holiday cookie cutter soap collection for the food lovers. Freshly scented, top premium ingredients, creatively designed and packaged are a few characteristics of a company that is a proud manufacturer of 100% American made specialty soaps.



Their product line covers just about every holiday, season and special occasion with their cheery, colorful glycerin soap slices, creative detailed guest size soap collections and designer mosaic pillar and unique martini candles. Soap-lovers are encouraged to join in on the fun and make sure their guests have enough soap for the big game.



With the new collection of sport-related soaps, fun has never smelt as good. After playing a round of football with friends, the best way to clean-up is by using the new soaps. The dirtier people get, the more fun cleaning up will be. This holiday season, Backyard Soaps and More is offering much more than their line of sport soaps. Customers can find the perfect stocking stuffer by choosing candles, gift baskets, air fresheners, body soap and party favors for friends and family.



About Backyard Soaps and More

Backyard Soaps and More is a company that is dedicated to producing handmade, pampering products that will put a smile on every customers face. The women-owned company specializes in producing glycerin soap and bath products. Since 2001 customers throughout Michigan and other parts of the United States have enjoyed their products. All products including hand soaps and body washes are made in the United States. Homegrown soap products have never had people feel so good. The company is located at 215 Huron Ave, Port Huron, Michigan.



For more information, please visit http://backyardsoaps.com/.