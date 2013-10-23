Backyard Soaps and More Announces Store Has Moved to New Location

Fort Gratiot, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Backyard Soaps and More, a leading supplier of gift baskets online, is pleased to announce the store has moved to a new and exciting location. The new store is now address for the store is 215 Huron Ave., Port Huron, MI. Individuals interested in finding out more information about the new address can call 800-601-6943. The entire staff is excited about the move because it allows for a more exciting shopping experience for customers. The company plans on welcoming more customers than ever during the upcoming holiday season.



Tis the season to buy candles online with Backyard Soaps and More. Spiced cranberry, rum caramel, eggnog, gingerbread cookies, apple cider and smashin' pumpkin are the popular scents to choose from this fall season to buy candles online. The Backyard Soaps and More candle selection continues with martini glasses, beer mugs, and 13 ounce glass jars to buy candles online. Also customers can buy candles online with matching soap slices as a perfect gift for that special someone. If people are planning a holiday party or corporate event, they can buy candles online with Backyard Soaps and More. The choices are endless with style, fragrance and packaging. Custom orders with custom labels are accepted by calling 1-866-985-7627 or by visiting their website.



Backyard Soaps and More is also offering gift baskets online this fall / holiday season. Gift baskets are available for that special someone, for the new Mom or Dad, hostess gift baskets online, kids gift baskets online and corporate gift baskets online as well. If there is a holiday party or special event and a person wants a custom gift basket online, he or she can feel free to call 866-985-7627 and customer service will assist with his or her specific needs. Backyard Soaps and More gift baskets online are available in a range of sizes and prices from $15 to $140 depending on a person’s budget. Gift cards are also available and can be placed in the gift basket online. Plan ahead this holiday season and order a gift basket online now with Backyard Soaps & More. There is no better time than now for ordering a gift basket online.



About Backyard Soaps and More

Backyard Soaps and More is a company that is dedicated to producing handmade, pampering products that will put a smile on every customers face. The women-owned company specializes in producing glycerin soap and bath products. Since 2001 customers throughout Michigan and other parts of the United States have enjoyed their products. All products including hand soaps and body washes are made in the United States. Homegrown soap products have never had people feel so good. The company is located at 215 Huron Ave, Port Huron, Michigan.



For more information, please visit http://backyardsoaps.com/.