Backyard Soaps and More Now Offering Fabulous Scents for 2013 Fall Season

Fort Gratiot, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- With the summer season ending and the fall season quickly approaching, many individuals will be searching for beautifully-scented soaps, candles, and other products that will make the holidays more enjoyable for them and their families. These individuals will be pleased to know that Backyard Soaps and More are now offering new fabulous scents on wholesale soaps for the 2013 fall season. Customers can choose from such popular fall scents as pumpkin, apple, pomegranate-cranberry and rum-caramel. These new scents will prepare families for the popular fall holidays, Halloween and Thanksgiving. Individuals can visit the retail shop in Michigan or interested retailers can contact the company for products today.



Individuals preparing for another fun-filled Halloween can choose purchase the Tall Pillar Candle, featuring an apple cider scent. For the low price of $24.00, individuals who purchase this product will enjoy the apple cider scent so much, they will be forced to go to the store and purchase apple cider mix for brewing, before visiting a haunted hayride. The realistic scent on all products offered by Backyard Soaps and More is what makes the company stand out amongst its competitors in the industry. The candle is as effective as it is scented. With the ability to burn for more than 200 hours, this candle will have people thinking about apple cider throughout the entire fall season.



Backyard Soaps and More offers handmade soap at wholesale prices. When customers choose fall scented candles and soaps, they know they will be getting the best value at the best price. The company not only offers handmade products for the fall season, but they also offer products for any occasion. Backyard Soaps and More offers products that are fun for the entire family. Women can purchase party favors for baby and bridal showers, while college students can choose body wash for the entire semester.



About Backyard Soaps and More

Backyard Soaps and More is a company that is dedicated to producing handmade, pampering products that will put a smile on every customers face. The women-owned company specializes in producing glycerin soap and bath products. Since 2001 customers throughout Michigan and other parts of the United States have enjoyed their products. All products including hand soaps and body washes are made in the United States. Homegrown soap products have never had people feel so good. The company is located at 215 Huron Ave, Port Huron, Michigan.



For more information, please visit http://backyardsoaps.com/.