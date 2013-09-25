Backyard Soaps and More Showcases in Smart Retailer Magazine

Fort Gratiot, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Backyard Soaps and More, suppliers of wholesale soaps, is pleased to announce they have been featured in Smart Retailer magazine. Always on the innovative end of producing unique soaps and products, Backyard Soaps and More received recognition by the monthly magazine for its new, top-of-the-line sports fan soap collection. The company’s motto is “fun never smelt so good,” and with the new sports fan soap collection, getting clean will be exciting for die-hard sports fans this fall. To make such wonderful creations, the company uses premium ingredients and designs them in the United States. The new sports fan soap collection can be used for when guests come over for football, hockey, or baseball games during the holiday season. The creative collection features baseball, basketball and football designs for any sports aficionado.



The new sports fan collection of wholesale soaps was designed to continue the company’s mission to offer a full line of products that will keep customers clean and smiling. Work can be stressful, so it will be good to know that there will be 100% American-made, high-quality soaps awaiting sports fans for when they turn on the game at night. Customers should purchase multiple sports fan soap collections because if there are guests over for the game, they are bound to use them up quickly.



Another new product that will be featured this fall is the luxurious body butter. The body butter is made from goat’s milk and honey and is used to eliminate dryness from the skin. The company offers fruited scents, as well as floral and herbal scents. Any of the products offered on the website are available wholesale for retailers. Customers are encouraged to visit the website frequently for new specials, sales and products.



About Backyard Soaps and More

Backyard Soaps and More is a company that is dedicated to producing handmade, pampering products that will put a smile on every customers face. The women-owned company specializes in producing glycerin soap and bath products. Since 2001 customers throughout Michigan and other parts of the United States have enjoyed their products. All products including hand soaps and body washes are made in the United States. Homegrown soap products have never had people feel so good. The company is located at 215 Huron Ave, Port Huron, Michigan.



For more information, please visit http://backyardsoaps.com/.