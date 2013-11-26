Backyard Ziplines Launches Pre Holiday Sale in Anticipation of Christmas Rush

Milwaukie, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- With Christmas approaching many individuals are looking toward the gifts they will purchase for loved ones. Many families wish to look for ways of getting their children active and in the outdoors this Christmas as gaming consoles have created an insular environment for children that sees them sitting for most of their recreational time. Backyard Ziplines aims to change that with fast and fun ziplines that are safe to use and enjoyable for all. They are promoting a pre-holiday sale to make purchasing zipline items even easier.



With the promo code PreSale13, users can expect 10% off any order of any size, with bigger orders meaning bigger savings. The company offers everything people might need to install a zipline in their home or garden, including the hardware needed to establish a safe environment and the tools needed to do the job.



The company has an excellent reputation for customer service and promise to fulfil all Christmas orders to be delivered in time for the holiday season. The company also promise to give any and all advice necessary on selecting the right zipline and installing and testing it for safety and strength.



A spokesperson for Backyard Ziplines explained, “We are offering a new range of kits that include everything that individuals need to install and enjoy a zipline in their own home, including Hornet zipline kits that come with a ‘sit kit’ extension to make them suitable for adults and children alike. We also offer a child’s harness kit for ultimate safety, and ultimate torpedo zip kits for the fastest experience available. Any of these will make an ideal Christmas gift, and 10% off amounts to a greater saving on a kit than on an individual item, maximizing the benefit of the sale.”



About Backyard Ziplines

Backyard Ziplines have the largest selection of zip line equipment and zipline accessories to enhance the zipline experience for kids and adults alike. The site provides everything individuals need to enjoy the zipline experience: a zipline, zip line trolley, home zipline kit, zip lining installation ideas, custom built brake block kits, zipline harnesses, zip line kits and accessories. The company is located just outside Portland, Oregon and enjoy helping customers meet all their zipline needs. For more information, please visit: http://www.backyardziplines.com/