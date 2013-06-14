BACR Proud to Announce Comprehensive Guide to the Types of Air Conditioners Available on the Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Best Air Conditioner Reviews (BACR) is proud to announce that they have released a comprehensive guide to the types of air conditioners available on the market.



The guide details exactly which air conditioners are available on the market, and which are most suitable for both home owners and business owners. The information clearly details the pros and cons of each type of AC unit, while providing the user with the chance to explore further. Within the summary of each particular unit, there is a full written guide thoroughly explaining the advantages of each type of air conditioner.



The four air conditioner units which are included within the guide include Portable Air Conditioners, Window Air Conditioners, Split Air Conditioners and Room Air Conditioners.



Speaking, Matthew Carey, CEO of Best Air Conditioner Reviews said, "The guide has been written to help consumers determine what they need. With summer now in full effect, we're finding that this year is going to be a hot one. Because of the heat, we're advising that consumers consider purchasing an air conditioner unit to help keep their living environment and space refreshingly cooled."



Currently, Best Air Conditioner Reviews strive to offer comprehensive and unbiased reviews on all of the leading air conditioner models. To date, they have reviewed over 20 different models. Within each review, consumers get an easy-to-understand review that details the pros and cons of the unit, as well as any relevant images and videos that showcase the appliance in use.



"It's important for consumers to choose the right unit for their needs. Air Conditioners typically range between 5,000 BTU's and 20,000 BTU's, and for that reason alone, it's vital that the correct model is chosen. For one-room environments, a portable unit with 5 to 10 thousand BTU's is suitable. For commercial environment, a unit close to 20,000 BTU's may be more suitable," continued Carey.



Best Air Conditioner Reviews have also published a comparison chart and buying guide for readers to take advantage of. Their comparison chart shows how each unit stacks up against one another, while their buying guide offers readers with the chance to learn more about their potential buying decision.



To learn more about Best Air Conditioner Reviews, and to read their plethora of reviews and informational posts related to air conditioners, head over to: http://www.bestairconditionerreviews.us/



