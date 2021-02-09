New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The rising number of patients with conjunctivitis, with bacterial conjunctivitis accounting for over 50% of all cases, and increasing R&D activities are key factors triggering the market growth



Bacterial conjunctivitis is a severe form of eye infection caused by various types of bacteria, including Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus, and Haemophilus influenzae. The infection is mostly spread through contact with other people and specific insects, or due to poor hygiene. The condition is characterized by a thick and gluey discharge from the eye, and, in most cases, the treatment requires antibiotic eye drops or ointments. Mild bacterial conjunctivitis clears up over time; however, in severe cases, the infection could result in serious complications, such as corneal ulcers and vision impairment.



The global bacterial conjunctivitis market is foreseen to grow significantly over the estimated period. Key propellers for the market growth are the growing prevalence of bacterial and viral conjunctivitis, rising demand for effective drugs against the disease, the introduction of effective treatment methods, and increasing incidences of allergic conjunctivitis. Allergic conjunctivitis is usually caused by the spread of allergens, such as dust mites, smoke, pollen, and various harmful chemicals present in cosmetic products like moisturizers and perfumes.



Conjunctivitis is one of the most common eye conditions highly prevalent across the globe, with bacterial conjunctivitis accounting for around 50% of all cases. Bacterial conjunctivitis is caused by microbes, such as Staphylococcus or Streptococcus, which are capable of changing chemically and developing resistance to medications, often because of the irrational use of antibiotics. Therefore, the demand for drugs like corticosteroids and high-dosage antibiotics to effectively treat bacterial conjunctivitis has increased significantly, thereby propelling the global market growth..



Key findings of the report:



Based on drug type, the fluoroquinolones segment accounts for the largest share of the global market revenue. Fluoroquinolones comprise various antibiotics approved for the treatment of certain bacterial infections, including bacterial conjunctivitis. Ciprofloxacin, moxifloxacin, levofloxacin, gemifloxacin, and ofloxacin are commonly used fluoroquinolone antibiotics. The augmented efficacy of these drugs and the increasing cases of bacterial conjunctivitis bolster the growth of this segment.



Among the key regional markets, the North American bacterial conjunctivitis market has emerged as the most dominant globally, with the largest market share. The growing incidence of bacterial conjunctivitis in the region and a rise in R&D activities to develop highly effective medications propel the market growth in North America.



Key market players include Akorn Inc., Alcon, Pfizer Inc., Allergan Plc, Bausch & Lomb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bayer Healthcare, InSite Vision, Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Perrigo Company Plc, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



In February 2020, Lupin Limited, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, launched the Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.5%, for which the company had received the U. S. FDA approval earlier. The product is an AT2-rated generic equivalent of Novartis' Moxeza and is mainly indicated for bacterial conjunctivitis treatment.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Bacterial Conjunctivitis market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



For the purpose of this report, the global bacterial conjunctivitis market has been segmented based on disease type, drug type, route of administration, end-user, and region:



By Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Acute Bacterial Conjunctivitis



Chronic Bacterial Conjunctivitis



By Drug Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Macrolides



Fluoroquinolones



Aminoglycosides



By Route of Administration (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Oral



Topical



Intravitreal



By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals



Clinics



By Region (Revenue in USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa



Radical Features of the Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Bacterial Conjunctivitis market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Bacterial Conjunctivitis industry



