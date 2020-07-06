Bacteriophage Treatment Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % During the Forecast 2020 to 2028

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Bacteriophage Treatment Market will grow at 7.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2028, as per the latest market research report titled Global Bacteriophage Treatment Market (By Disease type - Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Shigella, Salmonella, Bedsores and Others. By Applications - Clinical Application, Ready to Eat Food, Dairy, Phage Display, Veterinary and Others. By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2020-2028.



Bacteriophages are viruses that can attack and kill bacteria without having any adverse effect on human or animal cells. It can be used with antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Bacteriophages have recently been recognized as the most effective instrument in biotechnology through a wide range of research and studies fostering the use of bacteriophages across a number of applications. Researchers have also suggested bacteriophages as a feasible option to antibiotics for a number of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains. Moreover, it can also be used as a biocontrol agent in the oil and agriculture industry because bacterial fouling in oilfield frequently leads to critical harm to gas pipelines which results in rising capital cost. Moreover, bacteriophages can also be used as vaccine vehicles and as phage displays for numerous antibodies and proteins.



The Bacteriophage Treatment Market is primarily driven by its significant role in molecular and genetics biology. The growing importance of bacteriophage in the bacterial fermentation process is also projected to boost market growth. Moreover, the significant role of bacteriophage in manufacturing such as biotechnology and food products are projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. However, government regulations for approval as an alternative to antibiotics is expected to restrict market growth to some extent. Apart from this, the rapid use of bacteriophages as vaccine carriers across the world is projected to offer an ample amount of opportunity to the Bacteriophages market in the coming forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Geographically, The Bacteriophage Treatment Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The primary key players in the Bacteriophage Treatment Market include Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, BiomX Ltd., ContraFect Corporation., Eligo Bioscience SA, EnBiotix, Fixed-phage Ltd., InnoPhage, Intodeworld, Locus Biosciences, Micreos BV, Nextbiotics, Phagelux Inc., PhagePro, Phagomed Biopharma GmbH., Phi Therapeutics, and TechnoPhage



The Global Bacteriophage Treatment Market Has Been Segmented into:



By Disease Type



Escherichia coli

Listeria monocytogenes

Shigella

Salmonella

Bedsores

Others



By Applications Type



Clinical Application

Ready to Eat Food

Dairy

Phage Display

Veterinary

Others



By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



