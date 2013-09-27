Bad Cop Animated Internet Series to Launch via Kickstarter Crowdsourcing

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- A new Kickstarter crowdsourcing opportunity has been leveraged by an internet-based animation studio to produce the series Bad Cop. Based on the antics and misdeeds of a renegade policeman, Kenny Spencer, and his misfit crew of friends and associates, the animated series follows the misadventures of a very reluctant law enforcement officer.



Prince Michael II, the partner pseudonym of the show's creators, had this to say about the creative process behind Bad Cop: “The idea came to us after we saw the footage of a real cop on YouTube. The officer offered to let a drunk driver go if she flashed him, and she did. So we thought to ourselves, why not give it a comedy spin. It's important to remember that police are flawed human beings just like the rest of us, but too often we elevate them into entities who are supposed to be above reproach. It's our hope that by humanizing them in this series, we can not only entertain people on the vast scale of the internet, but also make policemen and women into regular people in the minds of others."



By reaching out to the online community of fans through crowdsourcing website Kickstarter, Prince Michael II has been able to leverage support for the entertaining series by opening the project to sponsors.



Bad Cop has a YouTube channel, which can be found at http://www.youtube.com/user/badcopseries. The official website, badcopseries.com, is also available for perusal. The link to the project on Kickstarter can be found at http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/203735173/bad-cop



About Bad Cop

Bad Cop is an animated web-based humor series aimed at an adult audience. Each episode runs between two and five minutes in length and details distinct situations with the characters. Bad Cop is produced by Prince Michael II.