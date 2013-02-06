Bad Credit Auto Refinancing Loan with Poor Credit or No Credit

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The following will provide some input about how to search for and compare bad credit lenders, including:



- Utilizing the Internet

- Going to the Yellow Pages

- Avoiding scams

- Talking to others



Check the Internet



As always, the Internet is a great source of information on just about every topic, including lenders that specialize in helping those who need to refinance an auto loan with bad credit. There are innumerable companies on the Web that guarantee a refinance, regardless of one’s credit rating. Better to avoid these ones, as no one can guarantee such a thing. These sub-prime lenders focus almost solely on assisting folks whose credit isn’t very good in getting auto loans refinanced.



Local Yellow Pages can Help



While the Yellow Pages may not have as much information in them as the Internet does, they’re still a pretty good place to search for a bad credit auto refinancing loan. Often, the business advertisements one sees in the Yellow Pages are half-page, bordered boxes that go into some detail about which lender offers what services. Look them over thoroughly before making any phone calls or other contact.

Don’t Get Scammed



Unfortunately, there are unscrupulous people who prey on folks in need. The people looking to refinance an auto loan with bad credit are usually in some degree of financial difficulty, so they make an easy target. When speaking with any of the sub-prime lending companies out there, if any require up-front fees, stop talking to them and look elsewhere. Also, do not give credit card information to any business unless its representative has gone over the rights and responsibilities of both the borrower and the company, and there is a signed contract in hand. Just use common sense and trust one’s instincts to make the right choice.



Ask Others Where They got Their Loan



The best sales “gimmick” is word-of-mouth, so talk to other folks about which sub-prime lender they chose to get their bad credit auto refinancing loan. Find out why they chose the one they did. Were its interest rates lower than another guy’s? Did it offer a longer repayment schedule? Take what is said into consideration and then do some additional research before choosing a lender. For more information on the topic of bad credit auto refinance, contact a well-established consumer resource website such as Credit-yogi.com.



