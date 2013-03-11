Bad Credit Business Loans Are Here: Atlanta Financial Services Firm Launches a Business Loan Product Boasting 95% of Legitimate Businesses Qualify

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- New Georgia based financial services outfit now provides legitimate funding for Business owners with Bad credit that need new business loans. The New program launched by GeorgiaMac.com boasts an approval rate of 95% for legitimate businesses that have a brick and mortar location and that have been in business 1 year or more.



The rumors are apparently true, bad credit business loans are really available with a reported 95% Approval rate, according to the program providers.



Any Small Business Owner that has managed to keep his doors open during these tough economic times knows full well how important it is to be able to access business loans. The lack of access to business loans or business funding is the number one reason businesses end up closing down, taking many much needed jobs right along with them.



Now, with banks and traditional business lending institutions tightening their credit standards and more increasingly American business owners have personally had financial challenges resulting in some bad credit; the near impossible feat of getting business loans with bad credit has made staying in business even more of a daunting task.



It seems, according to my research, that the days of simply walking into your local bank and asking for some type of bad credit business loans or alternative business funding, are long gone.



However, it seems that GeorgiaMac.com may have come up with a viable solution to the bad credit business loans problem. The solution to the problem of getting bad credit business loans at affordable repayment terms is offered by this new Atlanta, Georgia outfit. GeorgiaMac.com is known to be a trusted and proven source for small business owners to get access to business funding, regardless of the owners personal credit in as little as 10 days. They claim to never charge application fees and they boast a 95% approval rating.



GeorgiaMac.com Program director, Antoine Brown, states "We are happy to look at any loan request with a real legitimate business; but Sorry, no businesses in Real Estate, Finance, Construction or Insurance! All others are welcome to apply with confidence as GeorgiaMac.com is the one Stop, Proven source for Bad Credit Business Loans! We serve small business owners Nationwide and we fund loan requests from $30,000 to 3.5 Million"



After having a chance to look at a promo video online, It looks like this is a serious option for small business owners to get bad credit business loans.



So business owners in need of a small business loan should certainly Apply NOW for Free and help keep America Working and Thriving.



