Bad Credits and in Need of Money? Oneloansource.com to the Rescue

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Oneloansource .com, a loan matching company, helps acquire loans by matching suitable lenders after assessing the information provided by the borrower. It finds suitable money lenders even if the credit available is low. Though getting a loan these days is tough and a time consuming affair, this site offers to fetch the loan in very short time. This is done by analysing the information of the borrower provided and then matching it with the participating lenders and finding a suitable and willing lender from it.



The owners of the company guarantee that the information entrusted to the site by the borrower will be safe as the site has taken considerable effort in the matter of data security. “We want you to know that we take our data retention obligations seriously. We use the best practice web security to protect your data, which includes 256 bit encryption on all pages where you provide personal data” says the owner of the company.



The company offers to find lenders for almost all types of loans, be it personal loan, vehicle loan or for medical purposes. However, some minimum requirements need to be satisfied. The service is only open to US citizens who are above 18 years of age and with a monthly take home salary of $1000.



Though this company is basically not into lending money or taking credit decisions, it increases the probability of acquiring a loan. The company offers the services for free and does not deplete our credit. “Our process is free to use and does not hurt your credit score. Our focus is making sure that you do not have to apply to 10 different sites and end up killing your credit. If you have already done this, we can still help as we have programs that not only get you money, but help you build your credit score back up” says the owner of the company.



About oneloansource.com

Oneloansource.com is a loan matching company that suggests lenders based on the information provided by the borrowers. The company has been operating in this field for the last 10 years helping people with their loan issues. This website offers services only to US citizens who are above 18 years of age.



