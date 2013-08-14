Bad Habits Runners Tend to Have

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Just like anyone else, runners can develop bad habits too. But not to worry, there are some easy ways to break those habits.



1. Too much running, too soon. It can be exciting to jump in full speed after an injury. But by following the rule of only increasing miles by 10 percent each wee, runners can avoid re-injury.



2. Sun Burn. Short amounts of sun exposure are okay, but for longer runs, don’t forget the sunscreen!



3. Don’t ignore the core. A study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research showed that those who did core exercises four times a week ran a 5K 30 seconds faster than those that did not.



4. Starting too fast. Pace in a race is important. Not starting to fast or too slow.



5. Leave it up to a doctor. Self-awareness is very common for runners, but playing doctor with injuries it not always a good thing.



6. Get some sleep. Too few hours of sleep can lead to slower recovery times, poor immune health and lack of focus. Everyone needs different amount of sleep- so keeping a log of sleep vs. performance is a good idea.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com