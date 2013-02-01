Badboy Blasters Now Makes Custom Built Sandblasters

Canton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Bad Boy Blasters, the seller of the most powerful sandblasters on the market, now offers their own custom-built sandblaster, the Badboy Blasters BB2500XLD to customers.



This new custom sandblaster cabinet offers twin front doors, which allow for complete frontal access as well as side access doors. As most sandblasters use water to operate, the BB2500XLD has a powder coating that offers protection against rust and corrosion as well as longer lasting color. Other features of the custom sandblaster cabinet include a, "perforated steel-flooring abrasive large-particle-separating screen and clean-out door," twin air regulators, twin vacuum systems, and twin air regulators. The workspace measures 96" x 144" and the sandblaster comes completely assembled and weighs in at 1000 lbs. Customers can also choose between red or blue.



In addition to the BB2500XLD, Badboy Blasters also manufactures the Maxum Series, Premier Series, Tornado Series, L Shape series, and the Warrior Series. Customers can purchase stock equipment such as the parts washer, portable cement mixer, portable fuel storage tank, and pallet truck lift. All of the Badboy products come with a three-day money back guarantee return policy if the craftsmanship or quality of the product does not meet expectations. All sand blast cabinets, sandblasters, cement mixers, and parts washers have a one year warranty against defective materials and parts.



About Badboy Blasters

Badboy Blasters is a family operated company located in Canton, Ohio that sells the highest quality sandblasters on the market. They have been in business since 2006 and is headed by husband and wife team Andrea and Mark Cain. Badboy Blasters offers 15 different types of blasters and have a commitment to excellence for each and every product, as well as a dedication to high quality customer service. For additional information please visit, www.badboyblasters.com.