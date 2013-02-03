Badboy Blasters Now Offers Combined Shipping

Canton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2013 -- Badboy Blasters, a premium sand blaster company, is now offering combined shipping discounts for multiple items going to the same location. This will save their customers money on their high quality sand blaster purchases.



Badboy Blasters offer a variety of sandblasting equipment, from abrasive blasters to media blasters. For companies or individuals that require more than one sandblaster, Badboy Blasters now offers a combined freight shipping discount on company and residential deliveries. Individuals interested in purchasing multiple items should contact Badboy Blasters directly for a quote. For residential customers, there is an additional fee of $20 for deliveries and $30 for lift gate service. These are added to the combined shipping discount if these services are required. Customers who pay by credit card will receive their product within three business days. Those who purchase via certified bank check, cashier's check, or money order will have their order shipped ten days after the check has cleared. With the new discount, Badboy Blasters hope customers will think ahead and order their items at the same time in order to save money.



In addition to the combined shipping discount, Badboy Blasters customers have "five business days to inspect the product(s) for any shipping & handling damage that may have occurred or for any missing parts." Badboy Blasters will then replace damaged items free of charge within those five days. Because of their dedication to customer service, Badboy customers can also return the entire product within three business days, provided the items are in the same condition as initially shipped. These policies, along with their new combined shipping discount, show the company’s strong commitment to excellence in their industry.



About Badboy Blasters

Badboy Blasters sells a variety of sand blasters and accessories, including 15 different types of sand blasters alone. They have been a family-owned company in Canton, Ohio since 2006, with a husband and wife team leading the way. Their commitment to customer service and the quality of products they sell are unmatched in the industry. For more information please visit, www.badboyblasters.com.