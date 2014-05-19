Badbuses.com Offers the Most Affordable New Orleans Party Rental Service

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Party bus rental services are picking up demand rapidly. These services help plan big events mostly ones with crowds that needs to get from point A to point B and vice versa. The services are now popular in the city of New Orleans too but, given how demand for these services is going to hike further, people are frantically revisiting their budgets. Thankfully, companies like Badbuses.com are still able to extend reliable service for affordable rates all year long.



The choice for New Orleans party bus rentals is expanding but, what seems to be missing is a one stop shop for all party bus rental needs and this is where the services of Bad Buses comes in. As the company has handled a number of events before, it has maintained a fleet of vehicles to suit every occasion and event. From sport events to wedding events to more personalized bachelor/bachelorette parties, the company caters to every kind of event specific transportation needs.



The party bus New Orleans serviced offered by Badbuses.com has all kinds of buses in its fleet. It does not matter how big or small the party size is there is a bus for everyone. For those who want small buses there are the 20-30 persons party buses to choose from and for those, who are looking at a bigger turnout, there are the 45-65 persons party buses to choose from.



All vehicles are top of the line, undergo frequent inspections and are well maintained both on the inside and the outside to ensure the customer and his guests are satisfied to the fullest.



About Badbuses.com

This is an exclusive party bus rentals New Orleans service that has been there in operation for a long time. In fact, Bad Buses, Inc. has changed the way rental services are extended. With its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company has helped hundreds of customers enjoy the fruit of successful events and happy guests whose feedback is what stands as the testament to the company’s reputation.



New customers who want to explore their options can visit the website and request for a non-obligation quote. The services are designed to ensure safety, comfort and also add to the fun and frolic of some of life’s most joyous occasions and achievements. To know more, log onto http://www.badbuses.com/



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