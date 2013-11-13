BadCreditResources.com Introduces Loans for Customers with Credit Problems

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- A recent report by Experian showed that about 1 out of 5 individuals have very poor credit, bad credit, or deep subprime credit scores. The Fair Isaac Corp. reported that, by 2011, about 46 percent of all FICO scores were below 700 — with nearly 25 percent of all scores below 600. In addition, CNN Money recently reported that one in four unemployed Americans have been required to go through a credit check when applying for a job. Of these, one in ten were denied jobs due to information reported in their credit report. Responding to these trends, BadCreditResources.com is offering a variety of credit cards, loans, and credit rebuilding services tailored to customers with a poor credit history.



Company representative Shelly Evans states, "A person with a bad credit score will have limited options when it comes to financial matters. Many banks and lending companies require borrowers to have at least an average credit score to get approved. For people with a below average rating, getting approved for financing can prove to be a big challenge. Nevertheless, financial opportunities are available to people with poor credit. It is reassuring to know that there are lending companies that are more forgiving about credit scores. Although some lenders may judge a person’s credit worthiness on credit rating alone, many lenders are willing to extend financial assistance to people with a poor credit history."



BadCreditResources.com specializes in matching clients with lenders who provide bad credit loans. These may include secured loans, which require that customers provide collateral. Clients may also qualify for an unsecured personal loan, which does not require collateral, but often carries a higher interest rate. They have the option to apply for a short-term payday loan, which is one of the easier loans to get in an emergency. The company also offers a variety of credit cards for bad credit needs. These include a variety of terms, interest rates, and fees. Customers may apply for secured cards, which help them rebuild credit, and require a cash deposit.



Evans declared, "If you have bad or poor credit and you are looking for a home loan, credit card, auto loan, or unsecured loan, we can help you find lenders who specialize in approving bad credit loans and credit card requests. We will also show you how to improve your personal credit. If you begin today, you can see progress in your credit within 6 months to 12 months, depending on your present credit score."



About BadCreditResources.com

BadCreditResources.com specializes in helping consumers with credit problems. The company locates financing sources and matches customers with lenders who provide credit cards and loans to clients with bad credit. Customers are also offered resources to help them rebuild credit, and get answers to their financial questions.