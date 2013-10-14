Badgeland Announces Availability of No-Obligation Product Quotes

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Auckland’s leading provider of corporate name badges is pleased to announce the availability of no-obligation price quoting services. In order to receive a free quote, customers can simply visit http://www.badgeland.co.nz/free-quote/ , which offers the opportunity to upload personal logos with the quote request. Customers can also contact the company directly by phone to receive a quote.



Badgeland continues to be the preeminent resource for name badges, and the company specialises in providing high-quality corporate badges. Badgeland is based in Auckland, but provides badges to companies and organisations located throughout New Zealand. The company can create badges with customised corporate logos, and all products are durable, resin-coated and available in a range of long-lasting backing options.



“We’re pleased to announce the availability of free quotes,” said Rosemary Speck, manager of Badgeland. “We are constantly working to improve our customer service, and as a small business, it’s all about going the extra mile, and that’s what we’re doing with our complimentary quotes. We’re giving customers and potential customers the ability to see what we have to offer—which is always a step above the competition.”



Unlike other badge makers , all products created by Badgeland are made in-house, which means the company provides unparalleled quality control and attention to detail. Additionally, due to the company’s hands-on approach, there are no size restrictions, and no minimum or maximum order size is required.



“We offer the highest possible level of customisation with each of our products, and our customers are never restricted in what they can purchase,” said Speck. “In fact, we are a full service provider, and starting with our no-obligation quote process, we’ll work with each customer, from start-to-finish, to ensure the product they receive meets each and every one of their specifications.”



About Badgeland

Based in Auckland, New Zealand, Badgeland has earned a reputation in the community and throughout New Zealand as the best provider of badges, and in particular corporate badges. The company offers a variety of services and products, including unlimited colour options, rounded or square corners, and several backing selections including magnets, pins and uniclips. Badgeland remains the best badge provider in New Zealand because of their top-notch products, unmatched customer service, and their extremely fast turnaround time. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.badgeland.co.nz/



Business Contact Information:

Contact Person: Rosemary Speck

Email: sales@badgeland.co.nz

Phone: +64 9 447 3636

Address: 3/27 Roanoke Way, Albany, Auckland 0632, New Zealand