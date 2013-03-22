Badger Industries Announces Revolutionary New Universal Shell Cutter to Save Thousands

Bend, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Badger Industries announces the launch of their new 21st century technology cutting system designed for hot tapping, live valve installations, pipe freezes, line-stops and valve inserting. The goal was to produce a system that can be used on most types of pipe, ranging from carbon steel to PVC. Additionally, the system excels on live lines containing water, oil, gases, fuels, steam, and many other chemicals.



According to CEO, Scott Lyons, “When using today’s shell cutters and pilot drills, dull tips can only be reground or re-tipped by removing the entire cutter from the work site which can take weeks or even months to be repaired.’’ With our revolutionary Badger Cutting System™ you will never need to send another cutter out for costly sharpening or repair,” he continued.



The Badger Cutting System™ uses advanced technology and a standard Cartridge System that saves time and money on cutter down time. All Badger Cutters are designed around the Cartridge System that offers the customer the ability to re-tip the cutting edge within minutes on the job site. According to Lyons, “Clients save much more than repair turn-around time. They save money… perhaps $1000’s each year depending on how often they use the cutters.” Better yet, since the Badger Cutting System™ is designed to be serviced in the field, it is no longer necessary to own or invest in inventory of backup cutters while broken cutters are sent in for repair.



The Badger Cutting System™ fits all makes and models of tapping machines or cutting hubs. For more information, visit http://www.badgercutter.com.