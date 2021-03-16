Badminton Apparel Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Growing Interest in Sports Creates Long-term Revenue Streams for Manufacturers during COVID-19

Since gyms, swimming pools, and other recreational facilities were shut during the coronavirus pandemic, people chose badminton and other sports activities to maintain optimum health. As such, the reopening of gyms and other sports facilities with the start of 2021 is anticipated to create revenue opportunities for companies in the badminton apparel market. Suppliers are using online information outlets to educate users as to how they can hone their badminton skills by practicing at home backyards and open spaces in housing societies. Techniques such as hitting against the wall, jump rope, footwork drills, and the likes are helping people to improve their badminton skills.



Manufacturers in the badminton apparel market have witnessed high volume sales during the COVID-19 era due to isolation and social distancing norms. It has been challenging manufacturers to avoid supply shocks, but long-term relationship of individuals with sports has created future revenue streams for manufacturers.



Lack of Awareness about Special Badminton Shoes Inhibits Market Growth



The badminton apparel market is slated to register a robust value CAGR of ~11% during the assessment period. However, many individuals lack awareness about specialized badminton shoes, which is likely to affect market growth. Hence, companies in the badminton apparel market such as Asics— a Japan-based multinational corporation which produces sports equipment, are increasing efforts to guide individuals about the advantages of specialized badminton shoes to help them improve their sports performance.



Advantages such as prevention of ankle injuries, reduced chances of blisters, and ventilation are triggering the demand for badminton shoes. Companies are increasing the availability of shoes that offer increased grip, are lightweight, and provide cushioning to improve the sports performance of individuals. Since badminton is an intense and fast moving game, manufacturers are making use of breathable materials in shoes.



Synthetic T-Shirts, Shorts for Men Grow Popular Online



Custom sports jerseys are growing popular in the market landscape. It has been found that synthetic fabrics are predicted to hold the lion's share in terms of value and volume in the badminton apparel market. This is why companies such as Li-Ning— a China-based sportswear and sports equipment company, are expanding their apparel portfolio in synthetic t-shirts and shorts for men to capitalize on incremental opportunities.



Badminton Apparel Market: Prominent Regions



The global badminton apparel market has been divided into North America (U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America). In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is a major market for the badminton apparel industry, owing to the presence of a large number of participants and fan base for badminton in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia. The increasing demand for usage of these products in the region is driving the badminton apparel market in the Asia Pacific region. The market in Europe and North America is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.



Badminton Apparel Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global badminton apparel market are Absolute Protech Sports (M) Sdn. Bhd., Babolat, Felet International Holdings Sdn. Bhd., FZ Forza, Li-Ning Company Limited, RSL International, Victor Rackets Industrial Corporation, Ruby Glamour Sdn Bhd (Yang Yang), Yehlex (UK), and YONEX Co., Ltd.



The rapidly expanding eCommerce sector is creating business opportunities for manufacturers. Startups are emerging as a stiff competition for established market players, since these startups are catering to niche requirements of sports and badminton enthusiasts.