Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of BAE Systems, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "BAE Systems, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "BAE Systems, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "BAE Systems, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "BAE Systems, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

BAE Systems, Inc. (BAE Systems) is a provider of solutions for air, land and naval forces. The company designs, develops and manufactures mission critical electronic systems such as surveillance and reconnaissance sensors, electronic warfare and night vision systems, flight and engine controls, and networked communications equipment, among others. It also provides cybersecurity solutions, intelligence and analytical tools, and support services and solutions. In addition, it designs, develops and upgrades armored combat vehicles, tactical wheeled vehicles, missile launchers, artillery systems and naval guns. Furthermore, it offers specialized protection and security products for law enforcement agencies. Its primary customers include the US and the UK defense agencies. The company operates as a subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. BAE Systems is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



BAE Systems, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153077/bae-systems-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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