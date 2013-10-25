Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of BAE Systems plc : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "BAE Systems plc : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "BAE Systems plc"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "BAE Systems plc" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "BAE Systems plc"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

BAE Systems Plc (BAE) is a provider of defense and security products. The company designs, manufactures and supports military aircraft, space systems, surface ships, submarines, avionics, radars, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, electronic systems and guided weapon systems. BAE provides such as cyber security services and specialized training services. The company primarily serves the defense departments of the US, the UK and Saudi Arabia. Its operating network is spread across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Africa. BAE is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



BAE Systems plc



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144939/bae-systems-plc-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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