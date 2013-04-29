Bag Caddy - a Portable Device from Bag-caddy.com

West Chester, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Bag-caddy.com offers a new line of support device called the bag-caddy. It turns a normal plastic bag into a container that stands free. Bag-caddy is most suitable for picnics, collecting reusable products, bagging grass clippings, tailgating, camping, and garden clean up.



A Bag-caddy is quite useful because it can be easily transported. It is designed in such a way that it has a handle of its own which can be used for carrying it around. It can be rolled up into a cylinder. The device can be crammed in the back of an SUV, or the corner of an automobile trunk. Its compact design makes it easy to store it away in a storage area or a shelf. Storage bags are often used in houses to save space. The bag caddy can be used with 30, 33, or 39 gallon bags.



It is crafted in such a way that on the top of the bag caddy there is a locking tab that is spaced uniformly and has a 4 die cut. It is mainly utilized to lock the bag or to leave it open. The most striking feature of the bag caddy is that it helps in reducing extreme bending and rising, making your work effortless. “The bag caddy way”, that the company refers to, is the method of disposing the entire bag by tying, unlocking and lifting it.



X-Large bag caddy is another product offered by the company. This product is extremely flexible and of good support to the user. This device has found good going in the market. The garden caddy is of immense help while cleaning garden beds, raking piles of leaves, or collecting grass clippings. It does not require you to bend or lift anything unnecessarily. A job that needs two people can now be done by one single person with the help of a bag caddy. It’s most often used as a recycle bin.



Tailgating is often messy and produces loads of waste. The bag caddy is a flexible and strong device that rolls up and is helpful while transiting your tailgate. The Bag-caddy can be lifted easily over the bag that is filled and can be placed in another area of the yard without dragging it all over.



The different products listed by the company in the website are camper caddy, bag caddy, and collegiate bag caddy. The price of each product is also given for customers’ convenience.



For further details on the product, please visit www.bag-caddy.com



About Bag-caddy.com

Bag-caddy.com is a website that offers various types of bag caddy that are often used for garden clean up, picnics, collecting garbage, and much more. The most popular feature of the product offered by this company is its portable design.



