Bag - caddy.com Launches a Portable and Flexible Product - "Bag Caddy"

The wesbite owner says, “ It is the specific and unique design of Bag Caddy which makes it altogether a different and new product”. The typical handle design incorporated into this device makes it more useful and easy to be carried around. It is very easy for users to transport Bag Caddy from one place to another as this device can be rolled into a cylinder.



The website specifies that Bag caddy as a product has a wide range of uses. Some of the main and ideal usages of this product are – Tailgating, collecting recyclables, yard and garden clean up, bagging grass clippings as well as occasions like picnics or camping. “Bag Caddy as a product functions as storage bags which do not require huge storage space when it is not normally used”, says the company spokesman. It is possible to accommodate this product easily on top of a shelf or sill. If travelling, users can conveniently pack this device either on a corner of an automobile trunk, back side of a cramp or SUV.



Bag Caddy is certainly a new revolutionary product introduced into the market which facilitates multitasking in a quick and flexible manner. The garden caddy product displays the flexibility in cleaning garden grass beds, bagging grass clippings or raking leaves for users without bending or lifting too much and applying extra or unnecessary force. This product can normally be used with 30, 33 and 39 gallon bags and functions as a typical recycle bin as well. Towards the top of Bag Caddy, there exist 4 die – cut locking tabs equally spaced which makes it possible to easily open and lock the bag quickly. The company offers the Bag Caddy at a price of just $ 19.99. The website also displays certain other product categories like Camper Caddy and Collegiate bag caddy. To get more details about this product and its relative usages, visit http://www.bagcaddystore.com/



