New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The Bag On Valve (BOV) products market is set to attain a valuation of USD 10.49 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The applications of Bag On Valve (BOV) products are widespread in several industries including personal care, pharmaceutical, household care, food and beverage, automotive and industrial.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the Bag On Valve (BOV) products market is the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry and technological progress globally. The advantages of the BOV products, including contactless dispensing, safety, convenience to the consumer, and controlled product discharge, product protection, are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. The introduction of environmentally friendly products for the food industries and pharmaceutical is expected to stimulate market growth.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bag On Valve (BOV) Products business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Bag On Valve (BOV) Products market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



AptarGroup, Inc., Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., LINDAL Group Holding GmbH, Summit Packaging Systems, Exal Corporation, Precision Valve Corporation, KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice, Chicago Aerosol, TOYO & DEUTSCHE AEROSOL GmbH, and Shanghai Golden Aerosol, among others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Standard



· Aerosol



· Low Pressure/Non-Spray



Container Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Aluminum



· Steel



· Tin Plate



· Plastic



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



· Personal Care



· Household Care



· Pharmaceutical



· Food and Beverage



· Automotive and Industrial



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Bag On Valve (BOV) Products market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



Regional Analysis



According to reports, Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the significant growth in the global Bag On Valve (BOV) products market for over the forecast period. Factors such as expansion of various industries including automotive, pharmacy, food and drink, and others, are expected to lead to positive growth. Rapid industrialization in the region is also the key factor. China is expected to witness a healthy growth due to technological advances. The European market is expected to grow due to expansion of pharmaceutical industry and growing health concerns in the region.



